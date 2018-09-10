Winnebago, Motiv unveil all-electric healthcare vehicles

Winnebago Industries is unveiling two all-electric versions of mobile healthcare unit vehicles: an all-electric Mobile Lung Unit (eMLU) and, as a chassis, an all-electric bloodmobile. The eMLU and the bloodmobile share the same chassis, developed with partner Motiv Power Systems.

eMLU. The first all-electric Mobile Lung Unit (eMLU) is powered by a Ford F-53-based EPIC 6 all-electric chassis from Motiv Power Systems. The specialty healthcare vehicle features the Samsung NeuroLogica BodyTom Elite, the world’s first portable, full-body, 32-slice CT scanner.





The eMLU vehicle is wrapped featuring the American Lung Association and the Ad Council’s Saved By The Scan initiative to promote the early detection of lung cancer through screening.

According to the American Lung Association, approximately 8 million people in the US are at high risk for lung cancer and are eligible for screening. While the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends lung cancer screening through low-dose CT scanners for those considered at high risk, screening is currently underutilized. To help increase awareness and availability of screening for those considered high risk, the eMLU can travel city-to-city to provide easy access to lung diagnostic services. Individuals can take a lung cancer screening eligibility quiz at SavedByTheScan.org.

Winnebago is displaying the vehicle in San Francisco, at both CALSTART’s Global Commercial Vehicle Drive to Zero Workshop on September 11th and the Global Climate Action Summit 12-14 September 2018.

The Mobile Lung Unit features:

The world’s first portable, battery-powered, full-body, 32-slice CT scanner, BodyTom, featuring an innovative internal drive system that can be easily transported.

Motiv Power Systems all-electric/zero-emissions EPIC chassis, removing the need to idle an engine.

Enough charge for eight hours of service plus round-trip travel to and from its home facility.

Vehicle charges to half its full capacity in two hours and 75% of capacity in four hours.

Vehicle has completed significant road testing and delivers an expected range of 85 to 125 miles on a full charge.

Winnebago partnered with Motiv Power Systems for the development and supply of the EPIC all-electric powered chassis after their joint strategic partnership announcement earlier this year. Based on the average cost of fuel in the US, the eMLU is expected to save $150,000-$200,000 in combined diesel fuel and maintenance savings. Winnebago anticipates the ROI of eMLU vehicles compared to internal combustion engine versions to be as little as three years.

Chassis. Winnebago Specialty Vehicles is showcasing an all electric, zero-emissions chassis at the Mobile Health Clinics Forum, 14-17 September 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The vehicle is slated to be the first eBloodmobile in service in North America. It eliminates the need for day long vehicle idling and the operation of two on-board generators allowing healthcare systems to collect blood donations in a clean and quiet environment.

Once fully equipped for deployment, the eBloodmobile will feature four patient beds, two interview rooms, a small waiting area, and small recovery area.

The eBloodmobile is designed to hold enough battery charge for eight hours of service plus round-trip travel to and from its home facility. The vehicle has completed significant road testing and delivers an expected range of 85 to 125 miles on a full charge.