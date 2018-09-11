Ford to show production version of new Transit PHEV and 48V mHEV version
11 September 2018
Ford will present its latest generation of connected and electrified Transit products at the IAA Commercial Vehicle show in Hannover, Germany, from 20-27 September 2018. Ford’s Transit Custom plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will make its show debut in production form, and the new Transit with a segment-first 48-volt mild hybrid (mHEV) powertrain.
Ford’s Hannover display will feature a comprehensive line-up of models that will feature on-board modems—led by the new 2-tonne Transit making its global debut at the Show—plus new Ford-developed products to help fleets optimize their operations.
The new 2-tonne Ford Transit will deliver more fuel efficient engines, increased payload, built-in connectivity and advanced driver technologies when it launches in mid-2019, along with a smart new front-end design and an all-new interior with enhanced stowage space.
In addition to upgraded 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engines providing reduced cost of ownership, new Transit customers will be able to specify 48-volt mHEV technology on manual transmission vehicles to further improve fuel efficiency, particularly in stop-start urban driving.
The mHEV system captures energy on deceleration in a 48-volt lithium-ion battery, and uses the stored energy to help drive the engine and electrical ancillaries.
Ford’s Transit Custom PHEV targets a zero-emission range of up to 50 kilometres (31 miles), and features the multi-award winning 1.0-liter EcoBoost gasoline engine as a range extender. The EcoBoost engine charges the on-board batteries when longer trips are required between charging stops, supporting a total range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles).
Displayed in final production form in Hannover, the PHEV has a compact liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the load floor, preserving the full cargo volume offered by the standard van. The vehicle features the all-new interior design from the latest Transit Custom, including dedicated information displays for the PHEV variant.
Ford will announce two new connected vehicle fleet solutions at Hannover, developed in-house by Ford Smart Mobility.
Ford Telematics will provide fleet operators with a web-based application providing solutions to help fleet professionals improve vehicle utilization, maximise vehicle availability, optimise running cost and manage their drivers.
Ford Data Services will enable fleet operators to have the option of working with their own third-party service providers to access OEM-grade vehicle data—delivered directly from the vehicle to the “cloud”—to create their own bespoke fleet solutions.
I saw the engine offerings and thought "Finally! Someone right-sized the powerplants at last!"
Then I looked back at the details. Hannover. Other side of the Atlantic.
We're not going to see these things in the USA. :(
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 11 September 2018 at 05:33 AM
The PHEV version (similar to BMW's) is very interesting as an interim solution, at least until much lower cost SS 5X (+) batteries are available.
Alternatively, a small FC could replace the ICE generator for a pollution free vehicle?
Posted by: HarveyD | 11 September 2018 at 09:51 AM