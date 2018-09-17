Ford S-MAX and Galaxy now feature advanced EcoBlue diesel engines; new eight-speed automatic gearbox for ACC with Stop & Go

In Europe, Ford has enhanced the S-MAX sports activity vehicle and Galaxy people mover to deliver more fuel efficiency, performance and refinement. The Ford S-MAX and Galaxy models are now offered for the first time with Ford’s 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine featuring power outputs from 120 PS to 240 PS and with an advanced new eight-speed automatic transmission controlled using a Rotary Gear Shift Dial.





The improved technology offering includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go functionality when combined with the eight-speed automatic; an enhanced version of Ford’s Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) that can detect approaching vehicles at greater distance; and a new Ford ClearView Wiper System for improved visibility.

Both models offer technologies including Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System that adjusts the headlight beam angle to match the driving environment, and can prevent dazzling other drivers with the Glare-Free Highbeam function; and Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking for hands-free parking maneuvers.

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system allows S-MAX and Galaxy drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands. Supported by an 8 inch colour touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures, SYNC 3 is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Available for the Ford S-MAX and Galaxy with 120 PS, 150 PS and 190 PS power outputs—and with 240 PS in Bi-turbo form—the 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine delivers the power, torque and driving performance of a larger capacity engine alongside the fuel efficiency and low CO 2 emissions associated with a smaller engine capacity.

An integrated intake system with mirror-image porting for optimized engine breathing; low-inertia turbocharger that enhances low-end torque; and high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter and offers more precise fuel delivery, all help meet Euro 6 emissions standards calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Standard selective catalytic reduction emissions after-treatment contributes to improved NO x reduction.

Ford’s 240 PS Bi-turbo 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine features a small, high pressure turbo and larger, low pressure turbo that work in series at low rpm for greater responsiveness and enhanced torque. At higher engine speeds, the larger turbo works alone to produce the boost required to deliver peak power, resulting in smooth and linear acceleration for a more comfortable driving experience.

8-speed. Ford’s new eight-speed automatic transmission has been engineered to further optimize fuel efficiency and deliver responsive performance and smooth, swift gearshifts. The transmission features:

Adaptive Shift Scheduling , which assesses individual driving styles to optimise gearshift timings. The system can identify uphill and downhill gradients and hard cornering, and adjust gearshifts accordingly for a more stable, engaging and refined driving experience.

Adaptive Shift Quality Control, which assesses vehicle and environmental information to help adjust clutch pressures for consistently smooth gearshifts. The technology can also adjust shift smoothness to suit driving style.

A six-speed manual transmission also is offered for S-MAX and Galaxy models, and both vehicles can be equipped with Ford’s Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology, which measures how the car’s wheels are gripping the road surface and can adjust torque delivery up to 50/50 between the front and rear wheels in under 20 milliseconds—twenty times quicker than it takes to blink. The system seamlessly transitions torque between all four wheels and provides a more secure footing on the road especially in slippery conditions.

The eight-speed automatic transmission enables ACC, which helps the S-MAX and Galaxy maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead, to be enhanced with Stop & Go, which brings the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic, and automatically pulls away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds. For stopping durations greater than 3 seconds, the driver can push a steering wheel button or gently apply the accelerator pull away.

Both models’ BLIS technology is now able to warn sooner of vehicles approaching the driver’s blind spot at higher closing speeds. Using new Variable Rear Range functionality, BLIS can now detect vehicles up to 18 meters (59 feet) behind.

In addition, the new Ford ClearView Front Wiper System helps drivers clear a dirty windscreen more effectively using multiple washer-jets mounted within the wiper arm—improving visibility in challenging driving conditions while using screen-wash fluid more efficiently.

For drivers of right-hand drive models, the electric parking brake switch in both models is relocated to the driver’s side of the center console, for more comfortable deployment. Drivers can also view vehicle information more clearly with a 4-inch, LCD, colour instrument cluster display as standard. A sophisticated 10-inch, customizable digital screen with animated analogue-style speedometer and rev-counter is also available.

Sophisticated Active Noise Cancellation technology is now standard for S-MAX Vignale models, in addition to S MAX and Galaxy models equipped with the Bi-turbo 240 PS EcoBlue engine.