U Hawaii team studies characteristics and stability of drop-in NERF biofuel replacements for NATO marine diesel

A variety of drop-in replacement biofuels—catalytic hydrothermal conversion diesel (CHCD-76), synthesized isoparaffin (SIP-76), and hydroprocessed renewable diesel (HRD-76)—have been produced in sufficient quantity and supplied to the US Navy for blending with the traditional naval diesel NATO F-76.

Now, Jinxia Fu and Scott Q. Turn at the University of Hawaii report on the storage and oxidation stabilities of SIP-76, CHCD-76, and their blends with F-76. Their paper is published in the journal Fuel.

The US Navy is … interested in alternative fuels for blending with marine diesel NATO F-76 in order to decrease reliance on fossil resources and increase energy security. Alternative fuels are being sought as drop-in replacements, requiring no modification to existing equipment and fuel handling and transportation systems. In addition, the shipboard environment and mixed fuel-seawater ballasting practices on Navy ships present unique challenges for preserving fuel quality. Non-ester renewable fuel (NERF) is a class of biofuels comprising pure hydrocarbons that are indistinguishable from their petroleum counterparts. NERFs have many advantages over bioethanol and bio-diesel, e.g. higher energy content, better low temperature quality, and superior stability and material compatibility. NERFs are also interchangeable with petroleum diesel in the existing fuel distribution and diesel engine infrastructure. As such, NERFs are more likely to meet the specifications of alternative fuels. … Although a blend of HRD-76, CHCD-76, SIP-76, and conventional F-76 has already been used to power Navy surface ships, the physicochemical properties and storage and oxidation stability of CHCD-76, SIP-76, and their blends with F-76 haven’t been thoroughly investigated. In the present study, the physicochemical properties and chemical composition of CHCD-76, SIP-76, and their blends with F-76 were measured. —Fu and Turn

The researchers determined the chemical composition and physicochemical properties of these two biofuels, including viscosity, density, peroxide value, heat of combustion, acid number, and phase behavior, using required ASTM methods. ASTM D4625 and D5304 methods were used to investigate the long-term storage stability of these two biofuels and their blends with F-76.

They found that HRD-76, SIP-76 and CHCD-76 all comprise fewer compounds compared to conventional petroleum diesel F-76 and ULSD. SIP-76 includes a single component—farnesane—and CHCD-76 is composed primarily of C 10 -C 18 n-alkanes and n-alkylcyclohexanes. Despite compositional differences, the properties of SIP-76 and CHCD- 76 meet the MIL-DTL-16884N military specification for F-76 and its drop-in alternative replacements.

The storage stability tests illustrated that SIP-76 and CHCD-76 possess superior storage stability compared to F-76. Thus, blending SIP-76 or CHCD-76 with F-76 will improve storage stability.

