TRATON Group announces two strategic partnerships: Solera and Sinotruk

TRATON AG, formerly Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, announced two strategic partnerships. The first is with Solera, to develop smart and secure solutions to answer challenges of transport and logistics customers. The second is an expansion of TRATON’s long-term partnership with Sinotruk to establish a joint venture to localize a MAN heavy-duty truck in China and evaluating and intensifying technology and procurement cooperation.

Since the beginning of the partnership, MAN has held a 25% stake plus one share in Sinotruk, one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in China.

TRATON and Solera.The TRATON and Solera Holdings strategic partnership aims to shape the future digital landscape of global transportation and logistics. This collaboration includes fleet management, driver services and digital sales solutions for participants in the global commercial vehicle ecosystem.

The decision to launch the new partnership was made following the highly successful cooperation of TRATON’s MAN Truck & Bus AG and Solera, which have jointly developed a driver-focused after-sales application set. Now, TRATON and Solera are taking the cooperation to the next level.

Both companies have united to help their customers solve the biggest challenges the transportation industry is facing: driver shortage and retention, security, truck utilization and load efficiency, solutions for predictive maintenance, analytics and vehicle uptime.

Beyond this, the partnership also aims to shape and accelerate new business models of the future, such as freight hailing, secure logistics and smart goods, as well as tracking with sensor data. As partners, TRATON and Solera intend to deliver digital solutions from TRATON, for example Loadfox, RIO services, MAN DigitalServices, enriched with Solera’s Digital Garage platform that focuses on connecting all of the approximately 250 service interactions throughout the truck life-cycle.

Both companies intend to connect open ecosystems that interlink intermodal transportation and existing IT solutions in a smart and secure way. Unlike other solutions in the market, this will be founded on an open-API-based ecosystem. In the upcoming weeks, the joint projects will be further specified and processed.

Founded and continuously led by inventor and entrepreneur Tony Aquila, Solera is a global leader in digital technologies that connect and secure cars, trucks, homes and identities. Today, Solera processes more than 300 million digital transactions annually for approximately 235,000 partners and customers in nearly 90 countries.

TRATON and Sinotruk. MAN and Sinotruk have been working together highly successfully since 2009. At the core of the increased cooperation is a new joint venture between MAN and Sinotruk. Supported by the new joint venture, MAN plans to localize a heavy-duty truck in China, the largest heavy-duty truck market in the world.

Furthermore, opportunities with regards to technology cooperation will be evaluated. Among the areas expected to be explored will be powertrains, electrification, autonomous driving as well as buses. Beyond the planned joint venture, TRATON and Sinotruk also intend to extend their efforts to benefit from synergies.

TRATON AG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG and a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer worldwide with its brands MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, and RIO. In 2017, TRATON GROUP’s brands sold around 205,000 vehicles in total. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses which are produced at 31 sites in 17 countries.