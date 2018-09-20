MAN exhibiting eTGE 4.140 electric van at IAA 2018; production starts in July 2019

The battery-electric MAN eTGE 4.140 van is celebrating its world première at the IAA 2018 Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. The MAN plant in Września will start production in July 2019. With a range of around 160 kilometers and a payload of 1 t–1.75 t (depending on type approval), it is targeted for last mile logistics applications.





Seventy percent of lightweight commercial vehicles used in urban areas average less than 100 kilometers a day. The average speed reached is low. Combined with frequent starting and stopping in dense urban traffic, the set of requirements this entails almost perfectly describes the ideal application for electric vehicles. For this reason, the MAN eTGE 4.140 will launched for these applications in the near future.

The van will initially be available in a high-roofed version. Its cargo space provides almost 11 cubic meters of volume. Depending on the type approval and whether it is a 3.5 tonne or 4.25 tonne variant, it offers a payload of up to 1.75 tonnes and a theoretical range of up to 160 kilometers (NEDC). This capacity covers around two-thirds of all journeys in urban centers that are currently completed using vehicles with internal combustion engines.

The MAN eTGE is charged at an AC wallbox in around five-and-a-half hours. Rapid recharging from zero to 80% is possible within 45 minutes if a DC charging station is available with a combined charging system (CCS) and 40 kilowatts of charging power.

The 36 kWh battery only loses 15% of its capacity after around 2,000 charging cycles with appropriate care. Individual modules consisting of six or twelve cells can also be replaced separately. The 264 lithium-ion HV cells are stored underneath the slightly raised load floor, which is constructed in the same way in the rear-wheel drive body version with a diesel engine. This rules out the excuse of batteries eating up space.

A permanently activated synchronous motor is used for the drive system in the MAN eTGE. The three-phase motor is mounted right at the front on the drive axle in combination with the single-speed gearbox. This provides a maximum of 100 kW of power, delivering around 50 kW in continuous operation, while the vehicle’s immediately available 290 N·m of torque ensures agile handling.

The MAN eTGE is equipped with parking assistance systems including side protection, a multi-function camera, rear-view camera, cruise control system, maximum speed limitation, a surroundings monitoring system, a city emergency braking function, plus, of course, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) advanced emergency braking system.