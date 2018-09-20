SAIC showcases battery-electric Maxus EV80 van range at IAA

Maxus is presenting a range of zero emission EV80 battery electric vans at the 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles show in Hannover. The light commercial vehicle manufacturer, a subsidiary of China’s largest vehicle manufacturer SAIC Motor, is also announcing LeasePlan as its exclusive partner in Europe, as it prepares for its full brand launch in 2019.





Under the new agreement with SAIC Maxus, LeasePlan will offer operational leasing solutions for the fully-electric EV80 large panel van to business customers across continental Europe. Maxus is continuing to establish partnerships with large businesses looking to reduce their fleet emissions and vehicle operating costs.

Four variants of the new range of zero-emissions EV80 battery electric vehicles are on display in Hannover, and two Maxus EV80 vans are available for visitors to test drive. Featuring newly-enhanced styling for the exterior and interior, the new EV80s are displayed in chassis-cab, standard panel van, high panel van, and wheelchair-accessible formats, highlighting the practicality and extensive versatility demanded by fleet operators.

The Maxus EV80 is driven by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that delivers maximum output of 100kW and a maximum torque of 320 N·m. All model variants are equipped with the same plug-in powertrain and 56 kWh LiFePo 4 Lithium-ion battery pack that give the vehicle a range of up to 200 km (depending on configuration).

Charging time is just two hours while using a DC charger. The vehicle is equipped to enable both AC and DC charging capability as standard, for optimal flexibility. Standard AC charging takes seven hours, in-line with the industry standard for plug-in vehicles.

The new EV80 models all offer highly competitive levels of standard specification, with the range of driver aids and comfort features including air conditioning, electric windows, parking sensors (on van variants) and heated and electrically adjustable side mirrors.

Additional safety features fitted as standard include ABS, brake assist system (BAS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake, LED daytime running lights and driver and passenger airbags. A 10-inch infotainment screen is an optional extra, which includes the latest Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity applications.

The total cost of ownership of EV80 variants in most European markets will be within 5% of their diesel-powered competitors over the lifetime of the vehicles. The total ownership costs could even be lower in some countries where local subsidies are more favourable. Prices in Europe will start from €47,500 (excluding VAT).

Maxus offers a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and a battery warranty of five years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.

The standard panel van features a cargo area length of 3,300 mm, width of 1,770 mm and height of 1,710 mm (1,920 mm height with the high-roof variant), resulting in a total volume of 10.2 m3(11.5 m3 for the high-roof variant), accessible through wide-opening rear and side doors. The maximum payload capacity is 950 kg (915 kg for the high-roof model). The chassis cab model can be built up to the exact specifications of the customer.

AMF-Bruns, the European market leader in accessible vehicle conversions is collaborating with SAIC Mobility Europe to market the Maxus EV80 throughout Europe as a fully-electric accessible passenger vehicle, also with wheelchair access.

The standard EV80 model can be configured as a passenger bus, transporting eight people plus the driver. The wheelchair-accessible EV80 is additionally equipped with a bespoke lift system and can accommodate four wheelchairs, or a single wheelchair with up to seven other passengers.

LeasePlan customers opting for a Maxus EV80 will also receive support with charging infrastructure, fitments and customization, in addition to access to a network of 75,000 charging points in Europe. This benefit is delivered through LeasePlan’s partnership with Allego, an innovative and independent company that manages user-friendly and future-proof charge points for electric vehicles throughout Europe.

Ahead of its full Europe-wide launch in 2019, Maxus is establishing strategic partnerships with organizations that have the capabilities to support its direct distribution model and provide a variety of core services for customers throughout continental Europe.

SAIC Mobility Europe is responsible for introducing a range of brands, products and services into Europe, backed by SAIC Motor, the world’s seventh-largest auto company and China’s largest vehicle manufacturer. With the introduction of the Maxus light commercial vehicle brand, SAIC Mobility Europe starts its European activities.

The fleet division is making the Maxus EV80 available to more than 200 major fleet operators in Europe. Initial deliveries were made to customers in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Slovenia with developments in Belgium, Italy, France and Spain due to be confirmed shortly as Maxus accelerates its Europe-wide growth plans.

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC Motor) is the largest auto company in China and the 7th largest in the world. Its business covers the research, production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles and the development and production of a range of components including engines, gearboxes, powertrains, chassis, interior and exterior and miscellaneous electronic components, and logistics, vehicle telematics, second-hand vehicle transactions and auto finance services.

SAIC’s affiliated vehicle companies include Morris Garages, SAIC MAXUS, SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC-GM, Shanghai General Motors Wuling (SGMW), NAVECO, SAIC-IVECO Hongyan and Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corp (SUNWIN).

SAIC Motor’s car sales hit 6.93 million units in 2017, up 6.8% on the previous year and keeping its leading market share in China.