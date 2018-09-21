Cummins to partner with KAMAZ on electrified trucks and buses

Cummins Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with KAMAZ for the development of electrified power solutions for a new product line of KAMAZ battery-powered vehicles.

Currently, KAMAZ, a Russia-based truck manufacturer, is actively developing a new electrified portfolio of battery-powered trucks and buses, while Cummins continues to expand its powertrain portfolio by developing electric power systems (fully electric and hybrid type) for commercial applications.

Cummins has made strategic moves to bolster our Electrified Power Business. KAMAZ brings a proven electrified portfolio, which will broaden the range, and increase the reliability, of our electrified power systems as Cummins continues to bring the right solutions to our customers at the right time. —Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc

Based on the long-term productive partnership of the companies, KAMAZ and Cummins agreed on collaboration aimed to create electrified-power trucks and buses.

Cummins intends to develop and supply to KAMAZ high-voltage fully electric powertrain prototypes with applications for city buses and medium range delivery trucks. The MOU also provides for development and supply of the hybrid transmission prototype designed for KAMAZ heavy duty trucks.

The prototypes will be tested on KAMAZ city buses, medium range delivery trucks and heavy- duty trucks. After tests, enhancement and certification, the partners will consider potential market size in the product segments and define perspective of their further cooperation.

Cummins KAMA is a 50/50 joint venture between Cummins Inc. and KAMAZ PTC, producing Cummins ISB series engines since 2006 and ISL series engines since 2017.