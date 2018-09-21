Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FPT Industrial launches e-Powertrain organization; showcases e-powertrains at IAA CV, including H2 fuel cell concept
Audi to supply Virgin Racing with e-tron FE05 for Formula E

Cummins to partner with KAMAZ on electrified trucks and buses

21 September 2018

Cummins Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with KAMAZ for the development of electrified power solutions for a new product line of KAMAZ battery-powered vehicles.

Currently, KAMAZ, a Russia-based truck manufacturer, is actively developing a new electrified portfolio of battery-powered trucks and buses, while Cummins continues to expand its powertrain portfolio by developing electric power systems (fully electric and hybrid type) for commercial applications.

Cummins has made strategic moves to bolster our Electrified Power Business. KAMAZ brings a proven electrified portfolio, which will broaden the range, and increase the reliability, of our electrified power systems as Cummins continues to bring the right solutions to our customers at the right time.

—Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc

Based on the long-term productive partnership of the companies, KAMAZ and Cummins agreed on collaboration aimed to create electrified-power trucks and buses.

Cummins intends to develop and supply to KAMAZ high-voltage fully electric powertrain prototypes with applications for city buses and medium range delivery trucks. The MOU also provides for development and supply of the hybrid transmission prototype designed for KAMAZ heavy duty trucks.

The prototypes will be tested on KAMAZ city buses, medium range delivery trucks and heavy- duty trucks. After tests, enhancement and certification, the partners will consider potential market size in the product segments and define perspective of their further cooperation.

Cummins KAMA is a 50/50 joint venture between Cummins Inc. and KAMAZ PTC, producing Cummins ISB series engines since 2006 and ISL series engines since 2017.

Posted on 21 September 2018 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Russia | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)