FPT Industrial launches e-Powertrain organization; showcases e-powertrains at IAA CV, including H2 fuel cell concept

At the IAA 2018 exhibition in Hannover, FPT Industrial launched its new e-Powertrain organization. On display at the event are its electric powertrain solutions, including a new hydrogen fuel cell concept powertrain developed by FPT for IVECO.

The core of the new FPT Industrial electromobility offering is the E-Powertrain Concept with new E-Axle. A fully integrated Electric Motor—with package protection for power greater than 250 kW—managed by a compact inverter unit, it transfers power and torque to the wheels through the gears unit, resulting in a modular concept which can be easily adapted to various vehicle layouts and weight capabilities.





In this system, the dual stage gear reduction grants 98% efficiency in the main working conditions, and features an integrated differential and a parking system which includes all the safety functionalities.

The principal benefit of the solution is the fact that is easily adaptable to different customers’ needs. It can support three vehicle layouts—front, rear and all-wheel drive—with different suspension systems—independent or rigid—just by changing external shape, without impacting the core components.

Even the load capability can be different: the e-motor scalability and the specific gear design, that grants robustness and a wide ratio range, enable it to be used in different vehicles categories, such as passenger, light and heavy commercial. Finally, thanks to the small compact design, the E-Axle can even be installed in vehicles with very tight layouts.

Diesel-hybrid and gas-hybrid powertrains. A Diesel-Hybrid Powertrain on display is composed of an F1A Euro VI Step D engine—now suitable for heavy duty homologation—with a power range between 136 hp and 156 hp. The engine, shown with this specific homologation configuration for the first time, is presented in a parallel-hybrid configuration, one which enhances the already low emissions.

The other powertrain elements are the FPT Industrial 2835.6 manual transmission, the transfer box and the NDA rear axles.

The engine has a displacement of 2.3 liters and combines the lowest emission rate in its category (RDE ready) with the qualities of a regular diesel engine. It features outstanding durability and real-driving low NO x emissions due to higher displacement than other manufacturers.

It was completely re-engineered in 2016 and the developments focused on the reduction of friction, the optimization of the cooling system and the adoption of a variable displacement oil pump, which led to a reduction of both fuel consumption and TCO.

Furthermore, with regards its LCV application, the F1A equips the IVECO Daily Blue Power, winner of the International Van of the Year 2018. To further improve fuel consumption and performance a new electronic Variable Geometry Turbocharger has been introduced.

The other hybrid on display, also derived from an industrial engine like the diesel engine, the F1C NG, is combined with an electric system (Siemens ELFA e-drive) to offer a solution for urban bus applications.

Being mostly used in city centers, this hybrid features smart energy management and several benefits in terms of emission reductions, involving fuel consumption, noise and CO 2 . This system can power buses up to 12-meters that can enter Zero Emission Vehicles areas due to the 100% electric mode option.

Savings come from both reduced fuel consumption and the CO 2 emissions, the latter being reduced by up to 30%. TheF1C NG is fitted to the International Van of the Year 2018 winner. It features a three-liter displacement and power up to 136 hp with 350 N·m of max torque.

The F1C NG—as with every other FPT Industrial Natural Gas engine—can be fueled with CNG, LNG and bio-methane, that can lead to near zero CO 2 emissions. The engine also delivers the same robustness and reliability as its Diesel equivalent and provides major benefits over competitors’ similar products such as higher torque, better transient response and lower noise and vibration, thus resulting in better driving comfort.

Hydrogen fuel cell powertrain concept. The new Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrain Concept developed by FPT Industrial for IVECO represents an on-going concept study for a long-term future. From carbon fiber high-resistance tanks, the hydrogen flows into the fuel cells to generate electricity that powers a 400 kW electric engine.



