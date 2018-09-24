Porsche officially drops diesel for future models

On Sunday, Porsche AG announced that it will in the future no longer offer diesel-powered models. By 2022, Porsche will have invested more than €6 billion (US$7 billion) in e-mobility, creating the basis for sustainable growth into the future.

Interest in hybrid Porsche models is already taking off; 63% of the Panameras sold in Europe, for example, are hybrid models. Demand for diesel models, on the other hand, is dropping. In 2017, the diesel share of worldwide Porsches was 12%. Porsche has not had a diesel in its portfolio since February of this year.

Due to this change in conditions, the company has decided to no longer offer diesel propulsion in future.

Porsche is not demonizing diesel. It is, and will remain, an important propulsion technology. We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free. Naturally we will continue to look after our existing diesel customers with the professionalism they expect. —Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG

With the Taycan, Porsche will bring its first purely electric sports car to the market in 2019—its manufacture is CO 2 neutral and it is supplied with green electricity via an ultra-fast charging infrastructure spread over Europe.

By 2025, every second new Porsche vehicle could have an electric drive—either hybrid or purely electric. The sports car manufacturer is also concentrating on optimized internal combustion engines. Purist, emotional and powerful sports cars will thus continue to play an important role in the Porsche product portfolio.