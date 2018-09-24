Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Peugeot presents its plug-in hybrid gasoline systems for 3008 and 508

Distances traveled on the road and in the air: 1970-2015

24 September 2018

by Michael Sivak.

The usual focus of analyses of road transportation is on vehicle-distance traveled, without taking into account the number of passengers in the vehicle. In contrast, air-transportation analyses typically include passenger-distance traveled among the variables of interest. The present analysis examines the changes in passenger-distance traveled in both of these two transportation modes during a 45-year period from 1970 to 2015. Furthermore, the focus here is not on total distances but on distances per person, because the U.S. population increased by 57% during the period studied.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics was the source of the total passenger-distance information for both light-duty vehicles (cars, SUVs, vans, and pickup trucks; both short-wheel-base vehicles and long-wheel-base vehicles) and domestic operations for all four large certificated air-carrier groups (majors, nationals, large regionals, and medium regionals). The calculated average passenger-distances traveled per person are shown in the table below, along with the average occupancy rates from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

From 1970 to 2015, the average passenger-distance traveled in airplanes per person increased by 291%, from 511 miles to 2,000 miles. In contrast, the average passenger-distance traveled in light-duty vehicles per person increased by only 23%, from 9,692 miles to 11,930 miles. (The decrease in passenger-distance traveled in light-duty vehicles per person from 2000 to 2015 is the consequence of both the decrease in vehicle-distance traveled and the decreases in the average vehicle occupancy rates for both short-wheel-base vehicles and long-wheel-base vehicles assumed by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.) Because of the greater increase in passenger-distance traveled in airplanes than in light-duty vehicles between 1970 and 2015, passenger-distance traveled in airplanes per person as a percentage of passenger-distance traveled in light-duty vehicles per person increased from 5% in 1970 to 17% in 2015.

Michael Sivak is the managing director of Sivak Applied Research and the former director of Sustainable Worldwide Transportation at the University of Michigan.

Posted on 24 September 2018 in Behavior, Market Background

