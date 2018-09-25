DOE awards Hyundai $4.95M for work on advanced mixed-mode gasoline engine; Co-Optima

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded Hyundai America Technical Center $4.95 million over three years as part of an $80-million Co-Optima funding round (earlier post) to conduct research and development for an advanced mixed-mode gasoline (spark/compression ignition) engine to attain significant improvements in both fuel economy and CO 2 emissions.

The project will leverage existing work with advanced valve-train and previous DOE-funded technologies. The project is part of Hyundai’s advanced engine technology strategy and is planned to be used in future production vehicles as both stand-alone (engine only) and hybrid (PHEV, MHEV) configurations.