DOE awards Hyundai $4.95M for work on advanced mixed-mode gasoline engine; Co-Optima
25 September 2018
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded Hyundai America Technical Center $4.95 million over three years as part of an $80-million Co-Optima funding round (earlier post) to conduct research and development for an advanced mixed-mode gasoline (spark/compression ignition) engine to attain significant improvements in both fuel economy and CO2 emissions.
The project will leverage existing work with advanced valve-train and previous DOE-funded technologies. The project is part of Hyundai’s advanced engine technology strategy and is planned to be used in future production vehicles as both stand-alone (engine only) and hybrid (PHEV, MHEV) configurations.
The opportunity to explore mixed-mode engine technology through the DOE’s grant signifies Hyundai’s commitment to advanced research technology and compression engines. The co-operative research project along with Michigan Technological University and Phillips 66 signifies the importance in developing fuel and engine innovations that work together for optimal vehicle performance and leading fuel economy ratings.—John Juriga, director, Powertrain Technologies, Hyundai America Technical Center
Hyundai Motor Group recently announced plans to introduce 38 eco-friendly models by 2025 and Hyundai Motor Company plans to introduce 18 models by 2025.
As one of Hyundai Motor Group’s (HMG) six centers focused on research and development (R&D), Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) was established in 1986 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. HATCI is HMG’s design, technology and engineering division for North America.
HATCI supports new model development for HMG’s North American operations and global programs from dedicated engineering facilities and support staff at affiliate sites located throughout the United States (Alabama, California, Georgia, Michigan and Washington DC).
