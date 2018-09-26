KU Leuven demonstrates production of biogasoline with integration into existing refineries; potential large-scale production

In 2014, at KU Leuven’s Centre for Surface Chemistry and Catalysis, researchers succeeded in converting sawdust into building blocks for gasoline. A chemical process made it possible to convert the cellulose in the sawdust into hydrocarbon chains. These hydrocarbons can be used as an additive in gasoline. (Earlier post.)

The researchers have now investigated how industry could integrate this process to produce cellulosic biogasoline in large quantities. A paper on their work is published in the journal Nature Energy.

Here we demonstrate the production of biogasoline with a direct upstream integration into processes in existing petrorefinery facilities that targets the 10% bio-based carbon in accordance with the current European Union directives (for 2020) for biofuels. To achieve this goal, we show the valorization of (hemi)cellulose pulp into light naphtha using a two-phase (H 2 O:organic) catalytic slurry process. A C 5 –C 6 alkane stream, enriched with bio-derived carbon and compatible with further downstream petrorefinery operations for (bio)gasoline production, is automatically obtained by utilizing fossil light straight run naphtha as the organic phase. The ease of integration pleads for a joint petro/bio effort to gradually produce bio-enriched gasolines, wherein the chemical compounds of the bio-derived fraction are indistinguishable from those in current high-quality gasoline compositions. —Deneyer et al.





Schematic representation of a petrorefinery with upstream integration of the LPCtoN technology. LPCtoN enriches a petrochemical stream (gold) with renewable bio-naphtha (C 5 –C 6 (green), and thus chemically identical molecules) before its processing in an existing LSR isomerization unit of the petrorefinery. In line with European Union directives, an integration of 10% bio-derived carbon in transportation fuels by 2020 is the aim. Current bio- enrichment is done by ethanol blending downstream (below right). LSR, light straight run naphtha; HSR, heavy straight run naphtha; FCC, fluid catalytic cracking; LPG, liquid petroleum gas; LPCtoN, liquid phase cellulose-to-naphtha. Deneyer et al.

