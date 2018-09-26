Toyota to supply its hydrogen fuel cell systems technology to Caetanobus SA (Portugal) Europe

Toyota announced that it will provide its hydrogen fuel cell technology to Caetanobus SA in Portugal. Toyota will supply its fuel cell systems, including fuel cell stacks, hydrogen tanks and other key components to Caetanobus SA—the Portuguese bus engineering and production company—to build hydrogen fuel cell city buses.





The first fuel cell city buses will roll off the lines of Caetanobus SA in a little over a year, and are to be operated as demonstration buses by Caetanobus SA.

In line with its vision of a decarbonized society—as stated in its 2050 environmental challenge—Toyota is promoting the application of its hydrogen fuel cell technology beyond passenger cars, including heavy-duty trucks, small delivery trucks, forklifts and buses.

Supplying our fuel cell systems to Caetanobus demonstrates the many practical uses and environmental benefits of hydrogen towards a carbon-free society. We’re really excited by the prospect of seeing the first buses of our longstanding automotive partner in European cities. Hydrogen buses have significant advantages compared to other zero emission buses, such as superior driving range and short refuelling time. These benefits allow hydrogen buses to be operated on longer routes and a higher utilization. —Dr Johan van Zyl, President and CEO, Toyota Motor Europe

The announcement was made in Lisbon during the visit of the Energy Observer catamaran, the first hydrogen sea vessel powered purely by renewable solar and hydrogen energy.