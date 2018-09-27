DAF trucks showcases electric and hybrid trucks at IAA CV

At IAA Commercial Vehicles, Dutch truck manufacturer DAF—a division of Paccar—is showcasing the LF Electric, CF Electric and CF Hybrid Innovation trucks. vocational product range that set the standard in quality, low operating cost and vehicle performance. The DAF LF series if for distribution transport, while the versatile CF is designed for a wide variety of applications. DAF’s flagship XF is for heavy and long distance transport.





DAF LF Electric

The LF Electric and CF Electric are intended for medium-and heavy-duty city distribution; the CF Hybrid targets mid-range distribution with zero emissions in urban areas and the best overall efficiency.

DAF LF Electric Innovation Truck. The DAF LF Electric is a 19 tonne fully electric truck for zero emissions city distribution. The truck features Cummins technology with a 195 kW/266 hp electric motor (peak: 250 kW/340 hp). The motor is powered by a battery pack of up to 222 kWh, providing a range of up to 220 kilometers when the truck is fully laden. As the battery pack is modular, capacity can be scaled to the range required by customers.









LF Electric powertrain (top) and ghost view (bottom).

DAF CF Electric Innovation Truck. The DAF CF Electric is a zero-emission solution for urban distribution requiring higher payloads and volumes. This includes applications where single or double axle semi-trailers are the standard, such as in supermarket delivery.

The CF Electric is a 4x2 tractor unit for up to 37 tonne GCW applications. The truck uses VDL’s advanced E-Power Technology for fully electric operation. The center of the intelligent powertrain is the 210 kW/286 hp (peak: 240 kW/326 hp) electric motor, which gets its energy from the 170 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.





DAF CF Electric.

The CF Electric has a range of approximately 100 kilometers which is appropriate for high volume city distribution applications. Quick charging of the batteries can be performed in 30 minutes or a full charge can be accomplished in as little as 1.5 hours. Freight loading and unloading time can be used to charge the battery pack.

DAF CF Hybrid Innovation Truck. The DAF CF Hybrid has been developed for driving electrically with zero emissions in urban areas, while offering a much longer range to operate beyond those urban areas, thanks to the latest, ultra-clean diesel technology.

The DAF CF Hybrid features the very efficient 10.8 liter PACCAR MX-11 engine (330 kW/450 hp), a ZF electric motor (75 kW/100 hp / peak: 130 kW/175 hp), in combination with a dedicated ZF TraXon gearbox for hybrid drivelines.









DAF CF Hybrid (top) and hybrid driveline (bottom).

The electric motor is powered by an 85 kWh battery pack, which allows for a full electric, zero emission range of 30 to 50 kilometers, depending on the Gross Combination Weight. The batteries can be charged by the diesel engine during on-highway operations, and by using a DC charger at a charging location. The vehicle is designed with a fast charge capability that takes 30 minutes for a full charge and only 20 minutes for a charge of up to 80%.

Outside urban areas, the CF Hybrid is powered by the clean and efficient PACCAR MX-11 diesel engine, where the hybrid technology provides additional fuel savings thanks to the smart energy management. Regenerative energy is captured during braking and when using speed-related controls like Down Hill Speed Control and Predictive Cruise Control. This energy can be used by the electric motor to operate in conjunction with the diesel engine to further reduce fuel consumption.

The battery pack of the hybrid system powers the electric driveline, the electric air compressor, as well as the optional intelligent e-PTO. The e-PTO can be used to drive refrigeration equipment on semi-trailers for temperature controlled transportation further enhancing low noise operation.

The first CF Electric trucks will be released into field test operation with leading customers this year and similar field tests are planned to start with the LF Electric and CF Hybrid in 2019. DAF said it will be ready to introduce these trucks when the market is ready.

DAF’s heavy-duty market share in Europe grew from 15.3% in 2017 to 16.5% in the first half of this year. DAF Trucks is the heavy duty market leader in The Netherlands, Hungary, United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Romania, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, and is Europe’s market leader in the tractor segment. In Germany—the largest truck market in Europe—DAF is the largest import brand.