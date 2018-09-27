UC Riverside study confirms low NOx emissions performance of Cummins Westport ISX12N natural gas engine

Cummins Westport Inc. announced that an independent study on the Cummins Westport ISX12N 400 hp natural gas engine demonstrated that the engine meets and exceeds California Air Resources Board’s (“CARB”) optional Low NO x standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr.

The study was prepared by the University of California, Riverside College of Engineering Center for Environmental Research and Technology, with funding provided by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the California Energy Commission, and Southern California Gas Co. (“SoCalGas”).

The study also found that other gaseous and particulate matter were below the standards and/or similar to previous levels. However, particle number, ammonia emissions, and methane emissions were higher than current 2010 certified diesel engines on similar drive cycles. These higher emissions should be considered for health and environmental impact studies, the UC Riverside team said.

In general, they concluded that it is expected that natural gas vehicles could play a significant role in achieving the NO x inventory goals given the near-zero-emission factors demonstrated.

Engine testing was performed on a chassis dynamometer. The cycles selected for the study were representative of operation in the South Coast Air Basin and included drayage port cycles (near dock, local, and regional), the urban dynamometer driving schedule, and three cycles designed by CARB (called HHDDT cycles).

Results showed that the ISX12N 400 hp engine met and exceeded the target NO x emissions throughout a range of duty cycles.

When the engine operates on renewable natural gas, there are significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to providing air quality and greenhouse gas benefits, the ISX12N can also take advantage of low natural gas prices and available incentive funds.