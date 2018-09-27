DOE awards $1.2M to four vehicle and hydrogen projects under High Performance Computing for Materials (HPC4Mtls) Program

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced $1.2 million in funding for four projects—two with the Vehicle Technologies Office and two with the Fuel Cell Technologies Office—under the High Performance Computing for Materials (HPC4Mtls) Program.

This program aims to utilize the high performance computing (HPC) of DOE’s national laboratories to help industry develop new or improved materials that can withstand extreme conditions. Under HPC4Mtls, selected projects will have access to the labs’ HPC facilities, as well as the labs’ expertise in modeling, simulation, and data analysis.

The HPC4Mtls Program is part of a larger HPC4 Energy Innovation Initiative, a DOE-wide effort comprising the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), the Office of Fossil Energy (FE), the Office of Nuclear Energy, and the national laboratories. These government entities collaborate with companies to make material advancements that could save industry millions of dollars in fuel and maintenance across sectors. EERE’s Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) and Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) each selected two projects under the first round of solicitations:

Vehicle Technologies Office

An Advanced Meso-Scale Peridynamic Modeling Technology Using High Performance Computing for Cost-Effective Product Design and Testing of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites in Light-Weight Vehicles – Ford Motor Company (Dearborn, MI) will improve the prediction of crash response of carbon composites in auto parts. Ford Motor Company will partner with Oak Ridge National Laboratory on this project. VTO Funding: $300,000; In-Kind Contribution: $60,000; Total Value: $360,000 Development of a Predictive Model of Antiphase Boundary Energy for L 12 -Strengthened Superalloys – Carpenter Technology Corporation (Reading, PA) will synthesize novel materials virtually, with properties, including strength, predicted computationally. Carpenter Technology Corporation will partner with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for this project. VTO Funding: $300,000; In-Kind Contribution: $75,997; Total Value: $375,997

Fuel Cell Technologies Office

Simulation of Transport Phenomena in Molten Metal Reactor – Shell International Exploration and Production (South Houston, TX) will simulate heat and mass transport phenomena in a liquid bubble column reactor for converting methane to carbon and dihydrogen. Shell International Exploration and Production will partner with Oak Ridge National Laboratory for this project. FCTO Funding: $300,000; In-Kind Contribution: $60,000; Total Value: $360,000 Efficient and Safe Hydrogen Refueling of Fuel Cell Vehicles from an Emergency Chemical Hydride Storage Source – Skyhaven Systems, LLC (Steamboat Springs, CO) will model spatial and temporal variation of heat and mass transfer in a lithium hydride/water-based hydrogen refueler. Skyhaven Systems, LLC will partner with Sandia National Laboratories for this project. FCTO Funding: $300,000; In-Kind Contribution: $60,000; Total Value: $360,000

The Office of Fossil Energy has selected an additional five projects.