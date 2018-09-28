BMW boosts i3 and i3s batteries to 120Ah; 42.2 kWh pack almost doubles original range

BMW has released the new 2019 i3 and i3s electric vehicles with 120 Ah batteries. Since launch in 2014, the battery capacity and range of the i3 has grown from the original 60Ah / 81 miles to 94Ah / 115 miles in 2017 and now 120Ah for 2019.





With the high voltage battery cell capacity increased to 120 ampere hours (Ah) and a gross energy content of 42.2 kilowatt hours (kWh), the new generation of high-voltage batteries enables the BMW i3 120 Ah and the BMW i3s 120Ah to achieve a range of up to 153 miles, nearly a 30% improvement from the 94 Ah model and almost double its original range.

The 2019 i3 REX model range is expected to be similarly improved, pending EPA certification.

Like the electric motors, the high-voltage batteries are an integral part of the BMW eDrive technology used in BMW i automobiles and developed in-house the BMW Group. Based on research and development work conducted in close cooperation with the manufacturer of the individual battery cells, constant improvements to the battery packs’ power output, vehicle range, safety and durability have been achieved.

Installed low in the floor of the vehicle, the new high-voltage battery is produced at the BMW plant in Dingolfing and consists of eight modules, each with twelve storage cells: the latest cell capacity of 120Ah along with a gross energy content of 42.2kWh. The exterior dimensions of the battery pack remain unchanged.

When launched in 2014, the i3’s battery pack provided 60 Ah and 22.6kWh, while the second-generation battery introduced for 2017 offered a capacity of 94Ah and 33kWh.

The BMW i3, powered by a 170 hp electric motor, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, while the BMW i3s with 181 hp completes the standard sprint in 6.8 seconds.

With its battery capacity increased to 42.2kWh, the latest version of the BMW i3 follows the brand's holistic concept; a responsible use of resources including not only locally emissions-free power but also material selection, production techniques and available mobility services.