Audi launches electrification offensive; 12 EVs by 2025; 4 e-platforms

With the world premiere of the Audi e-tron Monday night in San Francisco, Audi also marked the launch of its electrification offensive. By 2025 Audi will offer twelve automobiles with all-electric drive in the most important markets worldwide and achieve roughly one-third of its sales with electrified models.

The SUVs in this portfolio include the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback debuting in 2019. A series of models with classic body layouts such as Avant and Sportback will also be available. The range will cover every relevant market segment from the compact to the full-size class.

A total of four technical platforms and product families are the prerequisite for offering electric vehicles in every segment from A to D. Close collaboration between Technical Development and other Group brands leverages the synergies required for a broad, global range that also offers optimal prospects of financial success.

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback use components from Audi’s modular longitudinal platform. This and numerous innovative technologies primarily in the area of drive systems are giving rise to a separate product family of e-SUVs with electric quattro all-wheel drive. Fast charging with up to 150 kW and ample range suitable for long-distance journeys are benchmarks in this class.

Audi will present the first member of another e-platform by the end of 2018: The Audi e-tron GT concept showcar, a highly dynamic coupe with a flat floor assembly, is debuting at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The technology in this automobile was developed in collaboration with Porsche; the design and character of the e-tron GT concept are packed full of unmistakable Audi DNA.

Another joint project of the development departments at Audi and Porsche is the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). It will be the basis for multiple Audi model families with all-electric drive covering the high-volume B through D segments of the market.

Both SUVs and classic body concepts are planned here. A major strength of the PPE is that it was developed exclusively for electric drive. This offers advantages with respect to weight, the package and the proportions of the body.

Several Volkswagen Group brands are collaborating on the development of the modular electrification platform (MEB), which serves as the basis for a series of Audi e-models, particularly in the high-volume A segment. One of these is being developed specifically for the requirements of China, the single most important market.

AUDI AG will also greatly expand its range of plug-in hybrid automobiles.