Renault introduces EZ-ULTIMO robo-vehicle concept

03 October 2018

At the Paris Motor Show, Groupe Renault unveiled EZ-ULTIMO, its robo-vehicle concept, an autonomous, electric, connected, and shared mobility service solution offering a premium travel experience.

21216770_2018_-_EZ-ULTIMO

EZ-ULTIMO concludes a concept-car trilogy illustrating Renault’s vision of the future of urban shared mobility, following on EZ-GO, with its vision of shared mobility, and EZ-PRO, a vehicle robot dedicated to last mile delivery.

Available on-demand, for a single trip, for an hour or for a day, EZ-ULTIMO caters to people looking to enhance a special moment through a private trip in a city, a premium tourist experience or businesses looking to offer premium journey services to its clients.

As consumer trends change and people are enjoying ride-hailing services more and more, a new paradigm for mobility will emerge. Embodying this revolution, Renault EZ-ULTIMO offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider.

Inspired by contemporary architecture, and completely integrated in future smart cities, EZ-ULTIMO will provide an exclusive experience for all. With autonomous, electric and connected cars, we are entering a new exciting era in automotive design.

—Laurens van den Acker, SVP Corporate Design

The EZ-ULTIMO concept opens-up new arenas for Renault design. Because it’s a robo-vehicle, the traveller can enjoy the journey in a space designed like a personal lounge, equipped with all the comfort and services needed to either relax or concentrate.

Equipped with level 4 autonomous driving technology, EZ-ULTIMO covers a wide range of use cases. This robo-vehicle is connected to infrastructures, can adapt to an urban environment, to the motorway or to a shuttle service on dedicated roads.

As mobility continues to evolve with connected and autonomous cars, Renault believes customers will seek more enriched on-board experiences, reinventing travel time, personally and professionally.

Posted on 03 October 2018 in Autonomous driving, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (3)

Comments

mahonj

OK, it is a concept car, but please ...
It will hit the first speed bump it meets.
You won't be able to get it up a hotel car park ramp.
You won't be able to get into it if you are over 50.

Posted by: mahonj | 03 October 2018 at 04:56 AM

HarveyD

Will it fly to avoid obstructions?

Posted by: HarveyD | 03 October 2018 at 09:01 AM

mahonj

@harveyD, it will fly AFTER it hits them.

Posted by: mahonj | 03 October 2018 at 09:06 AM

