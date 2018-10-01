Lloyd’s Register, H2-Industries working on safety standards for fuel-cell-electric ships with LOHC technology

H2-Industries and Lloyd’s Register (LR) are working together on developing safety standards for all-electric vessels powered by emission-free Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology.

The project is seeking to obtain Approval in Principle for the use of LOHC technology on ships. This covers the refueling of ships with LOHC, the storage of the energy carrier on board as well as the process of power generation onboard of the vessel.

LOHC technology enables the safe and efficient storage of hydrogen through molecular binding; LOHC is efficient, non-explosive and has low flammability. LOHC technology from H2-Industries enables the safe storage of hydrogen as well as the safe and efficient operation of fuel cells onboard. It converts the hydrogen released from the LOHC into electricity, which is then used on the vessel for propulsion and onboard power.

H2-Industries’ LOHC technology is also compatible with existing infrastructure. The oily substance can be stored and transported in exactly the same way that diesel is transported. With the LOHC system, energy can not only be fueled in the same way as diesel, but the substance can also be charged with hydrogen as often as required.

LR, Siemens, VSY working on application of fuel cell technology for 65m yacht. LR, Viareggio Super Yachts (VSY) and Siemens have signed an agreement to develop a project for the application of hydrogen fuel cell technology on a special version of the new VSY 65m WATERECHO project by Espen Øino.

Siemens has already introduced an integrated energy and propulsion system, specifically designed for marine industry, the SISHIP BlueDrive. The SISHIP BlueDrive Family offers customized scalable uniform-topology of energy and drive solutions that are also suitable for smaller applications such as yachts.

This solution enables an easy integration of battery systems (such as Siemens’ own produced BlueVault) and has been recently consolidated through a partnership with the Swedish producer of fuel cell modules, PowerCell Sweden AB. (Earlier post.) This will drive forward the integration of fuel cell modules in shipping and develop an energy supply system for vessels based on fuel cells.

The main purpose of the new project is to assess the specific safety and technical requirements for feeding the stern electric engine (used for maneuvering or as auxiliary propulsor—-standard in all VSY yachts) in a completely sustainable mode.

As per the agreement, VSY will carry out the technical and commercial feasibility of the employment of hydrogen fuel cells and their installation onboard. Siemens will provide their know-how, the technical solutions already developed or to be developed, and LR will carry out a preliminary assessment for certification purposes.

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is a technical and business services organization and a maritime classification society, wholly owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a UK charity dedicated to research and education in science and engineering. The organization dates back to 1760.