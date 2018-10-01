Renault and ADA launch the ‘Moov’in.Paris by Renault’ application; car-sharing for EVs

Groupe Renault and ADA, a subsidiary of the Rousselet Group, are launching the Moov’In.Paris application, which will provide access to their free-floating car-sharing service for electric vehicles.





The Moov’in.Paris application is available for download from the Apple Store and Google Play. The new user can create his or her account very simply and associate the requested documents (pictures of identification document, driving licence). Drivers will be able to book a vehicle as soon as they are put into service in October.

One hundred Renault ZOE and twenty Renault Twizy will be put into service throughout the capital, as well as in Clichy (Hauts-de-Seine). The number of vehicles put into service will increase to follow the customer demand, while guaranteeing optimal service quality.

The customer locates an available vehicle nearby, reserves it via the application and then has 15 minutes to access and connect to the vehicle via Bluetooth. The user checks the reference inventory to verify the condition of the vehicle on the application, modifies it if necessary and provides pictures to indicate new damage or dirtiness, and validates it. The driver is then free to make the journey.

At the end of the journey the customer parks the vehicle on the road in an authorized location in Paris or Clichy. The driver validates the electronic inventory of return to complete the rental. The invoicing is then triggered, at a price of €0.39 per minute of rental, with a minimum of 10 minutes. The customer does not have to worry about paying for parking nor charging the vehicle.

Renault supplies the vehicles and carries out maintenance and repair. ADA offers its expertise through its digital application dedicated to very short-term rental. It will also carry out the removal, recharging, cleaning and repositioning of electric vehicles.

Moov’in.Paris is part of the strategy of the Groupe Renault and ADA to develop new mobility services accessible to all in a single application, both for very short periods (less than 4 hours) and for short periods (more than 4 hours).