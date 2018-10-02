Mazda to develop BEV and EREV with rotary engine range extender

Mazda Motor Corporation announced electrification and connectivity strategies, based on Mazda’s long-term vision for technology development, “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030.”

Mazda said that overall, it will deploy compact, lightweight electrification technologies while further refining the internal combustion engine. The company will introduce electric vehicles as the optimal solution in regions that generate a high ratio of electricity from clean energy sources or restrict certain vehicle types to reduce air pollution.

Mazda will deploy some form of electrification in all production vehicles by 2030. Mazda expects that by 2030, internal combustion engines combined with some form of electrification will account for 95% of the vehicles it produces and battery electric vehicles will account for 5%.

Mazda will develop two battery electric vehicles, one powered solely by battery and another that pairs a battery with a newly developed range extender powered by Mazda’s small, lightweight and exceptionally quiet rotary engine. The range extender will recharge the battery when necessary to effectively increase the vehicle's driving range.

The concept behind the rotary-powered range extender is to leverage the rotary engine's small size and high power output to make multiple electrification technology solutions possible via a shared packaging layout.

Taking advantage of the rotary engine's compatibility with gaseous fuels, the rotary-powered range extender is designed to also burn liquefied petroleum gas and provide a source of electricity in emergencies.