Renault introducing new affordable urban EV in China first in 2019, new electrification options on three popular models in 2020

Renault will introduce a new, affordable urban electric vehicle in 2019, coming first to China, and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid options on three of its popular vehicles in 2020.

The showcar Renault K-ZE, a new global A-segment, SUV-inspired electric vehicle, is capable of 250 km NEDC (155 miles). Renault K-ZE is also easy to charge due to a double charging system compatible with domestic plugs and public infrastructures.





K-ZE showcar and Carlos Ghosn.

Renault K-ZE comes with a range of equipment maximizing the experience of driving an electric vehicle such as rear parking sensors, rear view camera and a central screen with connected navigation and services.

China is the largest and fastest-growing market for electric vehicles and Renault K-ZE will therefore come first in China. It will be manufactured locally by e-GT New Energy Automotive Co, the joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan created to develop and produce competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

Renault also plans to further electrify its range in its 2020 product refresh cycle, offering hybrid on Clio and plug-in hybrid on Megane and Captur. e-Tech, a 100% Renault in-house technology, enables Renault to offer hybrid versions on B- and C-segment models.