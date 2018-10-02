ŠKODA unveiling plug-in hybrid RS concept at Paris

ŠKODA, a member of the Volkswagen Group, is unveiling the VISION RS plug-in hybrid concept at the Paris Motor Show. The study provides the first glimpses of the next evolutionary stage of ŠKODA’s sporty RS models and the design of a future compact vehicle. ŠKODA is also demonstrating the use of sustainably produced Vegan materials.





The ŠKODA VISION RS plug-in hybrid drive combines the 1.5-liter TSI engine with an output of 110 kW (150 hp) and an electric motor providing 75 kW (102 hp). They unite to deliver a system output of 180 kW (245 hp), which accelerates the concept study from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds, and which makes the intermediate sprint from 80 to 120 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The plug-in hybrid drive for the ŠKODA VISION RS transfers its power through a six-speed DSG.

In total, the compact athlete emits only 33 g of CO 2 per kilometer. On battery power alone, the model can cover distances of up to 70 km (43 miles), ensuring zero-emission local driving. The 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (9.9 kWh usable) can be charged by cable in 2.5 hours at a charging station. Alternatively, the ŠKODA VISION RS can be plugged into any household socket or charged while driving through energy recovery.

The driver can choose from three driving modes: Normal, EV or Sport. The Normal mode is used for the best combination of gasoline drive and electric engine. The EV mode is used for purely electric drive. The Sport mode is used for a speedy ride, on a circuit for example, where maximum power is needed.

Xirallic crystal sparkle effect paint makes the brilliant white finish of the ŠKODA VISION RS shimmer with a subtle blue effect. Organic components in the paint reflect heat, thereby reducing the interior temperature.

Numerous black carbon elements affixed to the body create distinctive contrasts to the white paint. The high-tech material widely used in motorsport is featured in the redesigned radiator grille, front and rear spoilers, exterior mirrors, side sills, air inlets and outlets, and the rear diffuser.

A carbon textile made from 100% recycled polyester thread is used for the upper part of the floating Alcantara covered seats which bear signature Czech flags on their side bolsters celebrating Czechoslovakia’s foundation 100 years ago. Another example of sustainability are the floor mats which use Piñatex textile in a carbon weave; the high performance material extracts its fibers from the leaves of a pineapple tree.