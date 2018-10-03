OXIS Energy hits 425 Wh/kg with Li-S cell,expects to achieve 450 Wh/kg by end of year

OXIS Energy UK has achieved 425 Wh/kg on a High Energy 16Ah pouch Lithium Sulfur (Li-S) cell design for HAPS applications (High Altitude Pseudo Satellites) and expects to achieve 450Wh/kg at cell level by the end of 2018. OXIS aims to reach 500Wh/kg by the end of 2019 through its many collaborations and partnerships.

At 425 Wh/kg, OXIS has one of the lightest pouch cells currently available and is already attracting significant interest from major players in the aerospace sector. The cell is about to go into prototype applications. —Dr David Ainsworth, Chief Technology Officer

OXIS has also developed a prototype battery module for the aviation sector which has enabled OXIS’ customers to increase flight time three-fold. The battery module uses a High Power, Ultra-Light Lithium Sulfur pouch cell at 300 Wh/kg.

Future modules will tap into the increasing capabilities of Lithium Sulfur pouch cells, where High Power cells are forecast to achieve 400 Wh/kg by 2019.

The benefits of switching to electric aircraft are seen as reduced costs and reduced noise pollution. The most important part for that success is having very lightweight batteries which store sufficient energy to provide the required aircraft flight time and range. We are delighted that lithium sulfur provides this solution and will enable the uptake of electric aviation. —Dr Mark Crittenden, Head of Battery Development & Integration

OXIS’s relationship with key materials suppliers remains crucial in the achievement of these technical milestones. OXIS has also been awarded the LiSFAB project which is funded by Innovate UK through the Faraday Challenge Programme which aims to improve the power and cycle life of the OXIS Li-S technology for heavy electrical vehicles.