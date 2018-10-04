New 7th Gen of BMW 3 Series also to have plug-in hybrid option

BMW unveiled the new seventh-generation 3 Series at the Mondial de l’Automobile in Paris; market launch is from 9 March 2019. The new 3 Series powertrain technology offers higher output, greater pulling power and optimized efficiency.





Six engine variants will be available from launch: four-cylinder gasoline models, four-cylinder diesels, plus a six-cylinder diesel unit, with outputs ranging from 110 kW/150 hp to 195 kW/265 hp (fuel consumption combined: 5.8 – 4.2 l/100 km [40.5 mpg US to 56 mpg US]; CO 2 emissions combined: 132 – 112 g/km).

Intelligent all-wheel drive will be available from launch in the BMW 320d xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 4.8 – 4.5 l/100 km [49 mpg US to 52 mpg US]; CO 2 emissions combined: 125 – 118 g/km). Over the course of the year, an ultra-sporty BMW M Performance version and an extremely efficient model with plug-in hybrid drive system will be added to the range. The current 3 Series also offers a plug-in hybrid, the 330e. (Earlier post.)





The new 3 Series features sharper driving dynamics courtesy of extensively upgraded chassis technology, new damper technology, stiffer body structure and suspension mountings, wider tracks, minimized weight, a low vehicle center of gravity and even 50 : 50 weight distribution.

Drag coefficient (C d ) has been reduced from 0.26 to 0.23 (BMW 320d), using features including active air flap control, Air Curtains and an almost completely sealed underbody.

An extensively expanded range of driver assistance systems paves the way to automated driving: Collision and Pedestrian Warning with Braking function, plus Lane Departure Warning system are now standard.

Optional Driving Assistant Professional comprises systems including Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Steering and lane control assistant (which helps guide the car through narrow channels), Lane Change Warning system, side collision protection, evasion aid, Cross-Traffic Alert, Priority warning and Wrong-way warning systems. A new generation of the BMW Head-Up Display also available.

New ensemble of systems is designed to make parking and maneuvering easier: Parking Assistant with automated longitudinal and lateral guidance for moving into and out of parking spaces, Reversing Assistant, Park Distance Control, rear view camera and 360-degree cameras.