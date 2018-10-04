Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
2019 Ford Transit Connect has highest overall EPA-estimated fuel economy among small vans in US
First school buses purchased from Volkswagen Settlement are propane-powered buses built by Blue Bird

DEUTZ partnering with Manitou Group on electrification of construction equipment; hybrid and full-electric system

04 October 2018

DEUTZ AG and Manitou Group—a world leading OEM in rough-terrain handling equipment—are partnering on the electrification of the drive line. DEUTZ has incorporated prototype electric drives into Manitou equipment for the first time. Manitou Group, the first E-DEUTZ partner, has fitted one of its telehandlers with a hybrid drive and a second with a full-electric drive.

78490560-6349-486E-B652-AD554EA89DA1

DEUTZ provides a modular product portfolio for electric drives, allowing customers to choose the combination of combustion engine, electric motor, battery and power electronics best suited to their needs. A purely electric drive system is also available on request. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in efficiency which will reduce overall running costs, fuel consumption and emissions in equal measure.

The full-electric Manitou MT 1135 telehandler is equipped with a 360-volt 30 kWh battery pack and a 60 kW electric motor. The MT 1335 generally comes with a 75 kW DEUTZ TCD 3.6 diesel engine. For the hybrid prototype, this diesel engine has been replaced by a DEUTZ TCD 2.2, which generates 55 kW, plus a 20 kW electric motor. The electric system is provided with a 48-volt system voltage.

78490560-6349-486E-B652-AD554EA89DA1

Posted on 04 October 2018 in 48V, Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Off-road | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)