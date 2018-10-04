DEUTZ partnering with Manitou Group on electrification of construction equipment; hybrid and full-electric system

DEUTZ AG and Manitou Group—a world leading OEM in rough-terrain handling equipment—are partnering on the electrification of the drive line. DEUTZ has incorporated prototype electric drives into Manitou equipment for the first time. Manitou Group, the first E-DEUTZ partner, has fitted one of its telehandlers with a hybrid drive and a second with a full-electric drive.





DEUTZ provides a modular product portfolio for electric drives, allowing customers to choose the combination of combustion engine, electric motor, battery and power electronics best suited to their needs. A purely electric drive system is also available on request. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in efficiency which will reduce overall running costs, fuel consumption and emissions in equal measure.

The full-electric Manitou MT 1135 telehandler is equipped with a 360-volt 30 kWh battery pack and a 60 kW electric motor. The MT 1335 generally comes with a 75 kW DEUTZ TCD 3.6 diesel engine. For the hybrid prototype, this diesel engine has been replaced by a DEUTZ TCD 2.2, which generates 55 kW, plus a 20 kW electric motor. The electric system is provided with a 48-volt system voltage.



