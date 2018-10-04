Ford to launch new generation of Mondeo hybrid models in 2019; first Mondeo hybrid wagon

Ford will enhance the fuel-efficient Mondeo Hybrid gasoline-electric vehicle range—including the introduction of the first Mondeo Hybrid wagon variant—from 2019.

The new Mondeo Hybrid wagon will enable customers who require greater load-carrying capability to benefit from the efficiency and refinement of an electric powertrain in many driving scenarios, while maintaining the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine. The Mondeo wagon body style was developed exclusively for customers in Europe.

Ford will release full specification and pricing for the enhanced Mondeo Hybrid range closer to the model’s on-sale date.

The Mondeo Hybrid is currently offered in sleek four-door body style, featuring a sports coupe-inspired profile with low roofline, and also as an upscale Mondeo Hybrid Vignale variant.

The Ford Mondeo Hybrid powertrain uses an electric motor to support the specially-developed 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle gasoline engine in driving the wheels, and a generator to enable regenerative charging of the 1.4 kWh lithium-ion, air-cooled, recyclable battery located behind the rear seats. Regenerative braking technology captures up to 90% of the energy normally lost during braking to replenish the battery.

The Mondeo Hybrid is capable of driving in pure electric mode. The hybrid powertrain delivers 187 PS, supported by a Ford-developed continuously variable automatic transmission for further enhanced fuel efficiency.

Further technologies designed to help drivers optimize efficiency include Ford’s Smartgauge interface for monitoring fuel and energy consumption; Electric Power Assisted Steering; and electrically-powered air-conditioning, powertrain cooling and vacuum systems that significantly reduce drag on the engine.

Available comfort, convenience and safety technologies include Active City Stop, Active Park Assist, rear inflatable seatbelts, SYNC 3 voice-controlled connectivity with 8-inch touchscreen, and Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System with dynamic LED headlights.

The first hybrid electric vehicle manufactured by Ford in Europe, the Mondeo Hybrid is assembled alongside the gasoline- and diesel-engine Mondeo range at Ford’s facility in Valencia, Spain.