Transportation sector stakeholders launch Veloz in California to accelerate adoption of EVs

In California, public and private stakeholders in the transportation sector launched a new organization—Veloz—to accelerate the adoption of EVs. Its first project, “Electric For All,” is the largest multi-stakeholder, multi-million dollar public awareness campaign in North America. Veloz also announced major commitments from utilities and Electrify America.

Veloz members include:

Automakers, including GM, BMW Group, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Subaru, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford.

Electricity providers, including Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

Charging network providers, including EVgo, Greenlots and Electrify America.

Policymakers representing the California Energy Commission, California Air Resources Board, California Public Utilities Commission, California Department of Transportation, California ISO and other key offices.

Local government: Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Nonprofit organizations, including the Sierra Club, CALSTART, NextGen Policy Center, The Greenlining Institute and World Resources Institute.

Others: AECOM, Uber, Lyft, California New Car Dealers Association, Center for Sustainable Energy, EDF Renewable Energy, Electric Power Research Institute, Hubject, PlugShare and Proterra.

Newly announced members: Audi, Flo, SemaConnect, ChargePoint and Webasto.

Veloz is working to radically transform mobility in California and take electrification to a new level. With our distinct approach, Veloz will inspire Californians to get behind the wheel and into the passenger seat of electric cars. —Veloz executive director Josh Boone

Electrify America has announced a commitment of $2 million in matching funds to the Veloz campaign. In addition, the company has licensed Veloz’s campaign tagline, “Electric For All,” which appears in Electrify America’s television and radio national advertising spots called the ‘JetStones.’

The automotive industry will change more in the next five years than it has in the last 50. We believe the future is electric and plan to introduce several new EVs globally over the next few years. The good news is we are overcoming barriers to EV adoption. But public perception still doesn’t match the vehicle and ownership reality. That is why the mission of Veloz is so important and why GM is involved in this effort. —Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet marketing

On 15 October, Veloz will roll out the first phase of “Electric For All” with its cheeky “Opposites Attract” social and digital media campaign using the power of short form video and memes to communicate directly to target audiences. This will be followed by television, featuring an unlikely but illustrious pair of California leaders. The campaign is laser focused on potential car buyers, and delivering dealer leads. The “Electric For All” Web site, to be launched formally on the same date, will provide best in class data on electric car makes, models and incentives and access to local dealerships.