Honda demonstrates smart intersection technology that enables vehicles to virtually see through and around buildings

In Marysville, Ohio, Honda held a demonstration of its “Smart Intersection” technology for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication designed to reduce traffic collisions at roadway intersections—one of the first such deployments of V2X technology in a real-world setting.





Developed in partnership with the City of Marysville as part of the 33 Smart Mobility Corridor project, the pilot project seeks to address the limitations of on-board vehicle sensors in addressing traffic collisions at roadway intersections. Intersection collisions account for roughly 40% of all collisions and 20% of the nearly 35,000 traffic-related deaths that occur in the US each year.

The Smart Intersection technology, utilizing Honda’s proprietary object recognition software in conjunction with intersection-mounted cameras and V2X communications, allows cars to virtually see through and around buildings and walls in virtually all weather conditions to help identify and alert drivers to otherwise hidden hazards.

Four cameras mounted above the traffic lights at each corner of the intersection capture bird’s-eye-view video of surrounding vehicles and pedestrian traffic out to a 300-foot range. Honda’s proprietary image processing software then creates a 360-degree image of the intersection that classifies vehicles and other moving objects, such as pedestrians, motorcycles and emergency vehicles, and broadcasts pertinent information to surrounding vehicles via a dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) signal.

Each connected vehicle’s on-board computer decodes the information and, when necessary, provides both visible and audible alerts to the driver, intelligently supporting them to take corrective action to avoid a potential collision.

Honda has committed to using 200 connected vehicles for evaluation in the 33 Smart Mobility Corridor and Smart Columbus projects.