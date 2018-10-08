Daimler’s moovel and FASTLinkDTLA to pilot new rideshare service in downtown LA with FlexLA

FASTLinkDTLA, Downtown LA’s transportation management-focused public-private partnership, and Daimler’s moovel launched a new ridesharing pilot that will complement the city’s public transit network. To ensure the service is available to all and grows to meet the needs of the community, FlexLA will charge a reduced fare during the pilot.





In the future, FlexLA riders will pay a competitive flat-rate fare, with discounted fares available for qualifying low-income Angelenos. The FlexLA mobile app will be available in both Spanish and English.

FlexLA will help Angelenos and visitors travel throughout downtown in Mercedes-Benz Metris passenger vans and GLC hybrid vehicles driven by salaried US military veterans. Powered by technology from moovel, the service will be available in the evenings when public transit service is less frequent and a mobile app will allow riders to plan and pay for their trip.

Riders will be picked up and dropped off at designated, safe virtual stops; and driven in the company of friends and other passengers headed in the same direction. Riders can also be picked up and dropped off at Downtown DASH bus stops.

FASTLinkDTLA has partnered with a variety of local veterans programs to hire a team of US veterans as drivers for the microtransit service. All FlexLA drivers will be salaried employees with benefits and will be driving fleet vehicles rather than their own personal cars. Customers with wheelchairs and mobility devices will be connected to ADA-accessible vehicles from ButterFLi, an LA-based transportation provider for people with accessibility challenges.

FlexLA will be operated by moovel, in partnership with fleet operator SMS Transportation. The FASTLinkDTLA microtransit service will be led by the Executive Director of Fixing Angelenos Stuck in Traffic (FAST), in partnership with Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), and L.A. City Council member Jose Huizar.

The FASTLinkDTLA project was funded through Metro’s ExpressLanes program, which is designed to improve traffic flow and provide enhanced travel options in Los Angeles County. Partially funded by Metro’s reinvestment of ExpressLanes toll revenues, this project provides direct mobility benefits to the community surrounding the I-10 and I-110 ExpressLanes. As the sponsor of FASTLinkDTLA, LADOT will help oversee the service delivery, and ensure connectivity with its local-serving DASH bus system as well as with the regional public transit network operated by Metro. This includes identifying the service area and defining virtual stops. Virtual stops are physical locations identified in the moovel app to help direct riders to specific locations where drivers will pick them up.