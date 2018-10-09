FCA Melfi plant preparing for production of Jeep Renegade PHEV for 2020

The FCA Melfi, Italy plant is beginning preparations to produce the Jeep Renegade Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) scheduled for market launch in early 2020. The Renegade PHEV will be produced alongside the Renegade and 500X full combustion engine products that are currently produced at the Melfi vehicle assembly plant.





The pre-production units of the new Jeep Renegade PHEV are scheduled in 2019. The investment for the new engine launch equates to more than €200 million and also includes a strong commitment by FCA for training all workers on the application of this new technology. The plant facilities involved in the production will also be modernized accordingly.

With over 742,000 Renegades produced to date in Italy, the Melfi plant and the Renegade are the ideal location and the perfect product to launch the PHEV, further strengthening the offer of this highly successful Jeep. —Pietro Gorlier, Chief Operating Officer EMEA region

During the FCA Capital Markets Day on June 1, when the 2018-2022 business plan was presented to the financial community (earlier post), FCA stated that one of the most important change factors addressed in the strategic plan is electrification. Investments during the plan period result in a portfolio of technical solutions that will enable FCA to comply with the regulatory requirements in each sales region. At the same time, the technology will also be applied to enhance the specific strengths of each brand.

The Renegade PHEV is the next step in FCA’s roll-out of electrification, following the launches of the PHEV Pacifica Minivan and the mild-hybrid e-Torque technology launched on the Ram 1500 truck earlier this year.

By 2022, FCA will offer a total of 12 electric propulsion systems (BEV, PHEV, full-hybrid and mild-hybrid) in global architectures. Thirty different models will be equipped with one or more of these systems.