FCA Melfi plant preparing for production of Jeep Renegade PHEV for 2020
09 October 2018
The FCA Melfi, Italy plant is beginning preparations to produce the Jeep Renegade Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) scheduled for market launch in early 2020. The Renegade PHEV will be produced alongside the Renegade and 500X full combustion engine products that are currently produced at the Melfi vehicle assembly plant.
The pre-production units of the new Jeep Renegade PHEV are scheduled in 2019. The investment for the new engine launch equates to more than €200 million and also includes a strong commitment by FCA for training all workers on the application of this new technology. The plant facilities involved in the production will also be modernized accordingly.
With over 742,000 Renegades produced to date in Italy, the Melfi plant and the Renegade are the ideal location and the perfect product to launch the PHEV, further strengthening the offer of this highly successful Jeep.—Pietro Gorlier, Chief Operating Officer EMEA region
During the FCA Capital Markets Day on June 1, when the 2018-2022 business plan was presented to the financial community (earlier post), FCA stated that one of the most important change factors addressed in the strategic plan is electrification. Investments during the plan period result in a portfolio of technical solutions that will enable FCA to comply with the regulatory requirements in each sales region. At the same time, the technology will also be applied to enhance the specific strengths of each brand.
The Renegade PHEV is the next step in FCA’s roll-out of electrification, following the launches of the PHEV Pacifica Minivan and the mild-hybrid e-Torque technology launched on the Ram 1500 truck earlier this year.
By 2022, FCA will offer a total of 12 electric propulsion systems (BEV, PHEV, full-hybrid and mild-hybrid) in global architectures. Thirty different models will be equipped with one or more of these systems.
Those wide, low-profile tires are not exactly aimed at off-road driving. What's the point of a Jeep, then? Their aerodynamics are hideously inefficient.
If people are buying them anyway, fuel is too cheap.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 09 October 2018 at 03:14 AM
E-P,
I think you are confusing the marketing with real life. It says Jeep on the front, but this is their small urban crossover.
The target markets are families, and empty-nesters who can't get into low cars anymore. These people appreciate the space efficiency of the wagon shape. They will not be crossing the Darién Gap.
As far as fuel efficiency is concerned, it's not much different from competing choices, which is to say that it is much better than almost anything available 20 years ago.
Posted by: Bernard | 09 October 2018 at 05:42 AM