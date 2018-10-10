Novozymes introduces new yeast product for greater stress tolerance and better ethanol yields

Novozymes launched its next yeast technology, Innova Lift, for the starch-based ethanol industry. The product follows the launch earlier this year of an ambitious yeast platform, Innova, and the first product, Drive.

We are continuing to deliver on our promise to quickly bring innovative yeast and enzymes to a market that is clearly looking for exactly that. Lift targets ethanol plants with long fermentation times—delivering greater tolerance to common stressors such as high temperature and organic acids. —Brian Brazeau, Novozymes’ Vice President for Biofuels Commercial

An ethanol plant’s fermentation process is a crucial part of securing better yields. However, the fermentation process is also tricky; even small spikes in temperature or organic acid levels can cause disruptions. Having the opportunity to use a robust yeast can help producers meet these two key challenges.

Innova Lift expresses a glucoamylase that is two times more effective at converting difficult-to-reach starch, the company says. When paired with advanced enzyme solutions, Lift also has the potential to significantly increase ethanol yields, reduce fermentation risks and eliminate costly inputs, while improving performance reliability.

Lift is targeted to plants with longer fermentation times, generally 57 hours or more, delivering greater tolerance to common causes of yeast stress, the opportunity for better yields, and eliminating costly yeast food, which is common amongst competitive cream yeast.

Lift remains effective through fermentation temperature spikes up to 98 °F (36.7 °C)—higher than the 94 °F that most other yeasts can tolerate.

Producers can eliminate downtime, cut cooling costs and maximize the plants’ efficiency, while achieving up to 2-4% better yields, compared to conventional dry yeasts.

Novozymes’ new yeast platform, Innova, has been founded on new S. cerevisiae yeast—utilizing proprietary methods to enhance its ability to withstand the rigors of today’s ethanol production processes and goals.

Numerous ethanol plants have begun using Novozymes’ yeast since the introduction of the Innova platform and are realizing the benefits in productivity, the company says.