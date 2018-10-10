Mercedes-Benz S 560 e PHEV now available for ordering

The third generation of the plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-Benz is due to be launched. (Earlier post.) The new S 560 e (combined fuel consumption: 2.6-2.5 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 59-57 g/km, combined electrical consumption: 20.2-20.0 kWh/100 km) can be ordered from today.





The modified components and the intelligent powertrain management’s new anticipatory functions give the customer enhanced electric performance and added convenience due to faster charging times. The efficiency of the 9G-TRONIC plug-in-hybrid transmission and a new lithium-ion battery support an all-electric range of around 50 kilometers (31 miles). The hybrid drive system in the S 560 e combines the 270 kW (367 hp) of the V6 gasoline engine with 90 kW of EQ Power to deliver a maximum system output of up to 350 kW. The vehicle launch is scheduled for this month. Prices start at €96,065 (US$110,000)

The new cell chemistry with lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (Li‑NMC) makes for a cell capacity of 37 Ah (previously 22 Ah). The battery system in the S-Class comes, for the first time, from the wholly owned Daimler subsidiary Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE.

The DC/DC converter previously housed separately in the luggage compartment is now installed in the power electronics housing. Despite an increase of around 50% in its energy content, the dimensions of the new battery are smaller than those of its predecessor.

With a water-cooled on-board charger with a capacity of 7.4 kW, the battery can be charged from 10 to 100 percent SoC (State of Charge) in approx. 1.5 hours at a Wallbox (Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new generation of these, too) if the full power is used. The same is possible in around five hours even at a conventional domestic power socket.

The four operating modes of the hybrid powertrain management and the five driving programs selectable by the driver control the interaction of the technology, meaning that the driver always has the final decision regarding whether to use the dynamic combination of engine and electric motor or opt for the luxury sedan’s efficient mode. In the case of the latter, the management system activates the combustion engine as little as possible and also ensures optimum distribution of the battery charge for the current route.

To this end, the ECO Assist uses the data from all the driving assistance systems, including the navigation system, and indicates to the driver when it is best to come off the accelerator, both on the display and by means of the resistance point on the accelerator pedal.

The high-voltage on-board electrical system supplies not only the powertrain components and the vacuum pump of the regenerative braking system, but also the electric refrigerant compressor and the high-voltage heater booster. Both allow pre-entry climate control of the interior not only in summer but also in winter because they can also operate without the combustion engine.