Bollinger Motors previews B2 electric pickup

Bollinger Motors previewed the all-electric, all-wheel-drive B2 pickup truck. The new street-legal B2 Pickup truck leverages the company’s development of the B1 Sport Utility Truck. (Earlier post.)





As Bollinger Motors moves through the final stages of the B1, the B2 Pickup became a natural addition to their upcoming vehicle suite of distinctively-designed EV trucks.

The new B2 incorporates everything that we’ve learned in making the B1, and takes it in an exciting new direction. It’s always been the plan to have both the B1 and B2 start off our line up. Now that we have so much incredible data from testing our B1 prototype, we can put all of that engineering knowledge into our final four-door B1 and B2 vehicles. —Bollinger Motors Founder Robert Bollinger

Both the B1 and new B2 sport dual motors, all-wheel drive, hydropneumatic suspension, in-wheel portal gear hubs, 120 kWh battery pack, large front trunk space, and patented pass-through doors for transporting long items.

Storage was a priority for the B2. The Bollinger Motors Pickup’s bed is 4' 1" wide by 5' 9" long. With the internal cab tailgate down, the Bollinger Motors Pickup can carry full 4' x 8' sheets of plywood. The rear glass also opens up like the B1, allowing storage to the top of the cab. The new B2 can fit up to 72 sheets of 4' x 8' plywood.

Much like the B1, the B2 will also be a Class 3 work truck (10,001 gross vehicle weight rating) with a hauling capability of 5000 lbs. Designed to be an incredibly versatile, tough truck, the Bollinger Motors B2 Pickup will haul a significant load.

Bollinger Motors recently relocated its headquarters from New York to Michigan to take full advantage of the automotive manufacturing network based in and around Detroit. Now in the final stages of engineering development for their first B1 truck, Bollinger Motors plans to manufacture the B2 on the same assembly line as the B1 in 2020.

Bollinger Motors will announce a full suite of vehicle options, pricing, and delivery details in 2019.

Bollinger Motors is currently taking reservations for the B1 and B2 on their website with no money down.