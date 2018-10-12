Argonne team releases 2018 GREET LCA model

Argonne National Laboratory’s Systems Assessment Group announced the 2018 release of the suite of GREET models and associated documentation.

The GREET model is a life-cycle analysis (LCA) tool, structured to systematically examine energy and environmental effects of a wide variety of transportation fuels and vehicle technologies in major transportation sectors (i.e., road, air, marine, and rail).





Among the major expansions and updates in the 2018 model set are: