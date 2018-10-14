Ford starts production of Deutsche Post StreetScooter WORK XL electric delivery van

Ford has begun production of the Deutsche Post StreetScooter WORK XL electric van at its European HQ in Cologne, Germany.





Based on a Transit chassis, produced at the Ford Otosan joint venture plant in Kocaeli, Turkey, the medium-sized electric delivery van is fitted with a battery-electric drivetrain and a body designed and built to StreetScooter specifications.

Around 180 Ford employees are working in two shifts to build up to 16 WORK XL models per day, providing an annual production capacity of 3,500 units.

WORK XL is the largest delivery van in the StreetScooter portfolio, with a load volume of 20 m3, room for more than 200 packages, and a payload of up to 1,275 kg. Ford will manufacture the van with a range of electric motors and lithium-ion batteries, delivering up to 90 kW (122 PS) and a maximum torque of 276 N·m.

With a battery capacity of up to 76 kWh, the WORK XL has a range of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles).

Compared with diesel models, each electric delivery van will offer a reduction in CO 2 emissions of 5 tonnes each year and a saving of 1,900 liters of fuel.

Deutsche Post DHL is using the WORK XL to support its urban parcel delivery service in Germany, while the future availability of the electric van to third-party customers is under consideration.

Electrified powertrains will play a key role in Ford’s European product line-up. The company is investing €9.5 billion and plans to deliver 16 fully electric vehicles within a global portfolio of 40 electrified vehicles through 2022.

Recently, at the IAA Commercial Vehicle show in Hanover, Germany, Ford presented its Transit Custom plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model for the first time. Featuring an advanced hybrid powertrain system, the Transit Custom PHEV targets a zero-emission driving range of 50 kilometers (31 miles) and uses the multi-award-winning Ford 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender for total range exceeding 500 kilometres (310 miles).