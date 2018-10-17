AxleTech and Thor Trucks developing heavy-duty e-powertrain system

AxleTech, a provider of specialty powertrain solutions, is developing a heavy-duty e-powertrain system with Thor Trucks, a fleet-focused transportation lab building fully electric commercial trucks. AxleTech and Thor Trucks will integrate AxleTech’s e-axle technology with Thor’s proprietary battery technology to create a fully electric commercial vehicle powertrain.

Thor Trucks is a California-based transportation lab focused on electrifying commercial fleets. Founded by fleet operators with vast knowledge of the industry, Thor Trucks builds fully electric trucks, including the battery, for medium-duty commercial applications.

In July 2018, Thor Trucks announced it will partner with UPS to build and test two fully-electric delivery trucks in the greater Los Angeles Area.

AxleTech provides integrated solutions for on-highway electric vehicles, including Class 6, 7, and 8 trucks, as well as transit applications. The company has established other strategic partnerships with industry leaders to develop groundbreaking customized, fully integrated electric powertrain systems.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled its next-generation electric independent suspension concept for high-mobility applications. AxleTech’s 5000 Series eISAS concept enhances performance and has the ability to improve stealth characteristics, lower heat signatures, and improve fuel savings to logistics vehicles, tactical vehicles, and armored personnel carriers.





5000 Series eISAS

AxleTech plans to launch its newest e-powertrain offering—recently named a 2019 Automotive News PACE Awards finalist for its innovation—in January 2019.