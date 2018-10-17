Anjie Wireless licenses WiTricity technology for China EV market

WiTricity announced an intellectual property licensing agreement with Anjie Wireless, a China-based automotive Tier 1 supplier. Under the terms of the agreement, Anjie Wireless will license WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology and industry-leading designs to develop and commercialize highly efficient wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging systems for sale to leading carmaker brands in the China market.

Most global automakers are expanding vehicle electrification in their product roadmaps. Making vehicle charging a convenient, seamless and efficient process is a priority for accelerating EV adoption (in China and abroad), and a critical component of autonomous vehicle deployment.

WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 system, based on the company’s patented magnetic resonance technology, operates at 11 kW of power and at an efficiency that matches or exceeds most conventional plug-in chargers.

China is pushing toward an all-electric vehicle future, and officials predict that a complete ban on gas-powered automobiles will happen by 2040. Chinese consumers are already adopting EVs in large numbers and are on track to purchase more than one million by the end of 2018. A recent McKinsey report claims that China now has a larger EV market—primarily Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)—than Europe and the United States combined.

Anjie Wireless was formed as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzhou Anjie Technology Co., Ltd. to capture the opportunities that the booming global EV market will present. Anjie Wireless will develop, manufacture and sell vehicle components and charging infrastructure systems for wireless charging. The parent company is a diversified manufacturer of high value-added materials and components for automakers and consumer electronics companies.

As standardization is critical to large scale deployment of wireless charging, WiTricity is actively involved in the Chinese EV ecosystem through its work with the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) and China Energy Council (CEC) to develop the “GuoBiao standard” (GB standard), meaning “national standard,” for wireless EV charging.