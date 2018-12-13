SEAT part of EU €1.6B Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC) on Urban Mobility consortium

The European Union has chosen the MOBILus consortium, comprising the city of Barcelona, SEAT and 46 other cities, businesses and universities in 15 European countries, to develop the Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC) on Urban Mobility, an initiative that is tasked with developing innovations in urban mobility in the European Union.

The Knowledge and Innovation Community on Urban Mobility will have a duration of between 7 and 15 years and require a financial investment of up to €1.6 billion (US$1.8 billion): €400 million to be contributed by the European Union and up to €1.2 billion by the partners. The headquarters will be located in Barcelona, with four branches in Copenhagen (Denmark), Prague (Czech Republic), Munich (Germany) and Helmond (the Netherlands).

The first General Assembly of the EIT-Urban Mobility, the European Institute of Innovation and Technology of Urban Mobility, was held in Barcelona, and was attended by the city’s mayor Ada Colau; the commissioner of Economic Promotion of the Barcelona City Council Lluís Gómez; and representatives of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC).

At the press conference to present Barcelona as a European capital of urban mobility, SEAT president Luca de Meo emphasized that “this project confirms that when the Public Administration, businesses, universities, financial institutions and social agents work together, we are able to move the world. This initiative is going to enable us to boost a new European model of mobility that encourages innovation and competitiveness.”

The aim of the KIC on Urban Mobility is to stimulate European competitiveness, improve mobility and promote the appeal of cities by connecting communities and encouraging business innovation and re-imagining public spaces.

The choice of the MOBILus consortium and selecting Barcelona as the headquarters of the urban mobility innovation platform will have a significant economic impact on the city and attract new investments. Among other goals, expected outcomes include the creation of 180 associated startups, the freeing up of more road space in 90% of the participating cities, the training of 1,450 graduates in specialties relating to the consortium or an increase in shared mobility in all of the member countries.