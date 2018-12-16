Schaeffler to showcase Space Drive as advance for autonomous driving
According to United Nations forecasts, two-thirds of the world’s population will be living in cities by 2050. To offer personal mobility to people living in places where space is at a premium, Schaeffler is working on technology concepts such as the Schaeffler Mover for which the technology group has developed new system solutions.
The “Space Drive” system by Schaeffler Paravan GmbH is a key technology for autonomous driving and has been successfully used on more than 700 million kilometers.
Autonomous vehicles require neither a steering wheel nor pedals for acceleration and braking—these are replaced by digital controls such as joysticks, notebooks or smartphone apps. The “Space Drive” technology installed in the Schaeffler Mover has previously proven its viability in vehicles for people with disabilities on more than 700 million accident-free kilometers.
“Sapce Drive,” now being further developed by Schaeffler Paravan Technologie GmbH & Co. KG—the joint venture between the Schaeffler Group and Paravan GmbH—is certified according to the highest quality and safety requirements (ISO 26262 – ASIL D) and has TÜV and road approval. In addition, it has been designed for triple redundancy: If one control unit fails there are two safeguards ensuring absolute failure safety.
In combination with GPS, Radar and other sensors, “Sapce Drive” provides the basis even at this time for autonomous—fully automated and driverless—Level 4 and 5 driving.
Autonomous vehicles such as the Schaeffler Mover require novel drive concepts. One of them is the “Schaeffer Intelligent Corner Module” in which all propulsion and chassis components are installed in a compact, space-saving assembly unit: the wheel hub motor, suspension including springs and electromechanical steering.
The latter is an electromechanical “steer-by-wire” system controlled via the “Space Drive” technology. The Intelligent Corner Module offers wheel cut of up to 90 degrees. As a result, the vehicle can be maneuvered in narrow streets and even allows for parallel parking for passenger ingress and egress. Even on-the-spot turning is possible. Schaeffler will be demonstrating all functions of the “Intelligent Corner Module” at CES 2019.
The technology platform of the Schaeffler Mover is designed for great flexibility, allowing for various body styles from robo-taxis through to autonomous delivery vehicles to be implemented. The body – which can be converted for the desired application – can be quickly separated from the platform in which the technology required for driving is consolidated. Only some of the sensors required for autonomous driving are additionally integrated in the bodywork.
For autonomous urban vehicles, connectivity is a crucial prerequisite for trouble-free operation. In the concept vehicle, Schaeffer’s experts achieve this by using a digital twin of the vehicle that mirrors the real-world vehicle in a cloud. By continuously analyzing the operating and condition data, for example, future maintenance needs can be detected in advance.
Will many million near future Automated driverless e-vehicles manage current huge city streets and highways traffic jams better or make it worse?
A mix of 30- 40-60 feet driverless e-buses and more underground subways and ground based e-trains may be a better solution to reduce the number of street/road traffic?
Alternatively, city people could live, study, play and work in 100 to 200-floor buildings next to subway/e-train stations, without the use of private ground vehicles.
Posted by: HarveyD | 16 December 2018 at 07:42 AM
General consensus from my conversations is most people are not ready for self driving cars.
Posted by: SJC | 16 December 2018 at 09:31 AM
It is observable that harvyD and also in part elon musk WANT to programm and control for their needs where people go, when they go, how they go and where they live and how they live in a big crowded ultra cold electronified and 100% connected buildings. Give them the O"K and they will slowly change you in a coward useless social bot robot ( they already succeeded with all the journalists) . After that they will also organize and connect all the country on earth and moon and planet mars. After that each and all activities will disappear because there will be a shortfall of wind and sun and platinum and lithium.
Posted by: regorr | 16 December 2018 at 10:24 AM
Gorr,
Go away, no one wants you here.
Posted by: SJC | 16 December 2018 at 11:46 AM
neither electric or autonomous cars will solve the problem of congestion.
You will need multi-occupancy vehicles, from buses to trains. For outer suburbs, you could use 4-10 person vehicles which could be usefully automated. Larger ones like buses and trains have so many people that one extra is no big deal. I am sure it will be (is) simple to automate trains, but the drivers tend to be unionised so this will happen slowly. Ditto buses.
Non autonomisation increases costs, but does not affect capacity much.
Once away from city cores, autonomous makes more sense for low occupancy vehicles.
People think they will be able to work in autonomous cars, but have you every tried to work on a laptop in a car that someone else is driving - not easy - you need an exceptionally steady ride, which usually means a larger vehicle like a bus or train.
[ I always try to sit between the wheels of a bus for a smoother ride, I avoid the top floor (of double deckers) if possible ]
I would love a car that could drive me when I have had a drink or two, or if I wanted to sleep.
Posted by: mahonj | 16 December 2018 at 01:59 PM
Not true. The e-vehicles will travel nose-to-tail like segmented trucks, but accelerate like cars. They will get a lot more vehicle-miles per lane than manually controlled vehicles, and if they switch roles between commuting hours and the rest they will remove the "delivery" fleet from the roads during peak people-moving times.
For once, gorr is right about the social issues. However, the technical issues are on the side of e-vehicles.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 17 December 2018 at 05:14 AM
With most large cities expanding at a fast rate, traffic jams in most access roads and city centers will continue to grow. Bumper to bumper driving with driverless e-vehicles may help for a short period but only people learn to share the same vehicles, traffic jams will soon come back.
There are two (2) goods ways to bring about a permanent solution.
1) Travel less by living closer to your study/work/play places.
2) Use less vehicles by sharing travel in small/large ADV e-vehicles, e-trains and subways.
3) A good mix or 1) and 2) above.
Posted by: HarveyD | 17 December 2018 at 12:02 PM