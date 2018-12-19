SEAT joins Alastria for the development of blockchain technology-based solutions

SEAT, a member of the Volkswagen Group, has joined Alastria, the first semi-public multi-sectorial consortium which aims to provide a venue for digital cooperation in an independent, neutral network in which blockchain technology-based products and services are developed. SEAT is the first car manufacturer to join this network of more than 70 major businesses and institutions.

The Alastria consortium, announced in 2017, is open to any organization that wishes to have available a fundamental tool for the development of its own Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) strategy with the aim of distributing and organizing products and services for the Spanish market.

The Alastria network will provide a shared platform on which the various participants, and in particular large companies, will be able to create digital representations of the assets with which they work in their usual economic activity (tokens). With these tokens it is possible to develop new products and innovative cutting services, in addition to being able to develop current processes faster, safer and more efficiently. In this way, the network accelerates the digital transformation of current processes and enables a new paradigm of collaborative and multisectoral innovation.

With this new move, SEAT aims to test and further to progress the development of blockchain technology and encourage synergies with other participating companies.





Blockchain technology has been around since 2009 and represents an evolution with respect to current networked communications. Easy accessibility to information, which is increasingly instantaneous, sometimes leads to unreliable data, diminished security and insufficient verification of those involved in the communication processes with external suppliers. In this sense, the aim of this technology is to transform industries by generating an exchange of goods and services without the need to include third parties, and therefore enhance procedural security.

We are convinced of the importance that blockchain technology will have in the future, and for this reason we want to be involved from the outset. —SEAT President Luca de Meo

SEAT intends to enable several company divisions to have a first contact with blockchain technology and to learn about the possible benefits that this knowledge can bring to different areas.

More specifically, production will be the first department to reinforce the development of this technology, with the main goal of studying the potential advances of Industry 4.0. Another area where SEAT wants to put blockchain solutions to work is finance, beginning with testing new initiatives to improve standard procedures.

SEAT is already working in collaboration with Telefónica on a blockchain-based proof of concept to improve the traceability of parts in the Martorell factory’s supply chain.

As the company that invests the most in R&D in Spain, SEAT is adapting its processes to the ongoing digital transformation of the automotive industry. The company is developing and implementing digital solutions aimed at car production that will enable it to be more efficient, flexible, agile and digital.