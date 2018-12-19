Toyota develops “Total-care Service” for ride-hailing companies; rollout with Grab in Singapore

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is introducing “total-care service,” a pioneering set of mobility services specially designed for ride-hailing companies. Working with ride-hailing companies, Total-care Service will enable Toyota to leverage onboard telematics data through a shared information platform and provide services such as fleet management, automotive insurance, and vehicle maintenance packages, aiming to expand the use of ride-hailing vehicles and enhance the driving experience for end users.

Through this Total-care Service, ride-hailing companies can provide their driver-partners with more cost-efficient and timely maintenance services.

Singapore will see the first service roll-out, with Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. (TMAP)—the sales & marketing regional headquarters of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in Asia—offering the Total-care Service for 1,500 Toyota vehicles owned by Grab Holdings, Inc. (Grab) through its subsidiary GrabRentals.

TMAP and Grab will sequentially offer this service to Grab-owned Toyota vehicles across Southeast Asia. In addition, both companies will work to increase the share of Toyota vehicles in Grab’s fleet in the region by 25% by 2020.

In the future, Grab will also seek to implement the Toyota Production System (TPS), a system based on a philosophy of eliminating waste, to improve Grab’s business operational efficiency.

Ride-hailing vehicles tend to accrue five times more mileage than privately-owned vehicles. To keep vehicles in safe, good working condition, it is essential to provide proper vehicle maintenance based on the vehicle’s condition. Driver-partner and passenger safety is a top priority for Grab, and by ensuring that driver-partners are driving vehicles that receive timely maintenance, Grab aims to provide the highest level of safety on its platform.

Through the Total-care Service, driving data is collected by Toyota’s in-vehicle data-transmission device, TransLog, and sent to the Mobility Services Platform (MSPF), an information infrastructure developed by Toyota for vehicle connectivity.





Grab, Toyota, and local dealers will use such vehicle data collaboratively to achieve a safer and more secure ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia. For example, using vehicle data, Grab will be able to provide its driver-partners with support and safety advice as needed. In addition, Toyota dealers will apply TPS to vehicle maintenance for Grab-owned vehicles.

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, a Toyota affiliated insurance company, will offer telematics-based automotive insurance to GrabRentals, allowing for safer driving and lower-cost insurance premiums.

Maintenance schedules for each vehicle will be fully optimized, based on driving and vehicle condition data. Intensive Care Stall (ICS) has been implemented at Borneo Motors (Singapore) (BMS), the authorized Toyota dealer in Singapore. Making use of TPS know-how, ICS achieves ultra-efficient maintenance services, reducing vehicle downtime and maintenance costs.

Grab is one of the most frequently used online-to-offline (O2O) mobile platforms in Southeast Asia, providing the everyday services that matter most to consumers. Commute, eat, deliver shopping―and pay with one e-wallet. Grab believes that every Southeast Asian should benefit from the digital economy, and the company provides access to safe and affordable transport, food and package delivery, mobile payments and financial services. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.