BMW, Daimler moving ahead with mobility services JV following US greenlight

The BMW Group and Daimler AG are planning the next steps for their joint mobility company (earlier post), following approval by the responsible authorities. The basis for this is the approval of the US antitrust authorities, which was received on 18 December 2018.

All antitrust authorities involved have now given the green light for the new joint venture, which is owned in equal parts by the BMW Group and Daimler AG.





The joint venture will focus on ensuring the personal freedom of customers in the field of urban mobility. Geared towards this vision of future urban mobility, a new mobility offering will be created that is easy to access, intuitive and focused on the needs of the user. On their urban journey, customers will move through a seamlessly connected and sustainable ecosystem that combines CarSharing, Ride-Hailing, Parking, Charging and Multimodality from a single source and is available with just a few taps. The idea is to create the most attractive, most comprehensive mobility solution for a better life in the connected world.

Now that the approval of the antitrust authorities has been received, the goal is to close this transaction by 31 January 2019. Once this major transaction closes, the new mobility company will present next steps in the first quarter of 2019, in conjunction with the BMW Group and Daimler AG.

The equally-owned joint venture will comprise the following activities and services: