DAF delivers first electric truck to Jumbo

21 December 2018

DAF Trucks delivered its first fully electric truck to Dutch supermarket chain, Jumbo. The CF Electric was developed in a joint venture between DAF and VDL (earlier post), and will be used by Jumbo to supply its supermarkets in the south of the Netherlands.

The first DAF CF Electric to enter in-service operations represents a significant milestone for DAF Trucks, VDL and Jumbo. Delivery of the fully electric DAF commercial vehicle marks the start of a series of long-term field tests using both fully electric and hybrid trucks.

The DAF CF Electric is capable of deliveries within a radius of about 50 kilometers with zero local emissions and with minimal noise pollution. A charging station to charge the truck has been installed at the Jumbo distribution center in Veghel. V-Storage, a joint venture between VDL Groep and Scholt Energy Control, is working with Dutch research body, TNO, to assess the feasibility of fitting solar panels to power the charging station.

The DAF CF Electric is a 4x2 tractor unit developed for road haulage at up to 37 tonnes in urban areas, for which single-axle or dual-axle trailers are standard. The vehicle is based on the DAF CF and is electrically operated using VDL’s E-Power Technology.

The center of this intelligent powertrain is a 210-kW electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack with a current total capacity of 170 kWh. The CF Electric has a range of approximately 100 kilometers, making it suitable for high-volume transport in the urban distribution market. The battery has a 30-minute quick-charge feature and a full charge takes just 1.5 hours.

