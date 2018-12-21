Daimler Trucks North America delivers its first battery-electric commercial truck to Penske Truck Leasing

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has delivered the first vehicle in its Freightliner Electric Innovation Fleet—a Freightliner eM2 (earlier post)—to Penske Truck Leasing, fulfilling its promise to put an electric commercial truck in customer hands in 2018.

The Freightliner eM2 106 is intended for local distribution operations in the food sector and last-mile delivery services. The batteries of the new electric version provide 325 KWh for up to 480 hp. The range of the eM2 is around 370 km (230 miles). The batteries can be recharged to around 80% within 60 minutes, sufficient for a range of around 300 km (184 miles).





The introduction of the eM2 into Penske’s fleet is also a first in DTNA’s co-creation approach with customers as it co-develops technology to shape the future of transportation.

As the first step in its infrastructure deployment, Penske Truck Leasing will install 20 high-power charging stations across five of its California locations starting this month.

Next year, Penske will put an additional nine medium-duty electric eM2 trucks and 10 heavy-duty eCascadia electric trucks into targeted service in California and the Pacific Northwest. Penske will place the electric vehicles into service within its expansive logistics, truck leasing and truck rental fleets.

The Freightliner Electric Innovation Fleet is partially funded with a nearly $16-million grant from South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD). The US Environmental Protection Agency and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach also contributed to the grant.

Earlier this year, DTNA formed the Freightliner Electric Vehicle Council composed of 30 customers with strong use-cases for electric trucks, including Penske Truck Leasing, to further drive its sustainable transportation program. The company is working with the council members to ensure a holistic approach to launching electric trucks.

Members of the customer council benefit from co-development of deployment strategies for battery electric vehicles including applicable use cases, current legislation and requirements for facilities, charging infrastructure and service support.

The Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 are part of Daimler Trucks’ global electrified truck initiative, joining the company’s Thomas Built Buses all-electric Saf-T-Liner eC2 school bus, the FUSO eCanter, and the Mercedes-Benz eActros.