Toshiba making SCiB battery business an independent unit; higher energy density batteries with titanium niobium oxide anodes for EVs

Toshiba Corporation is taking its SCiB rechargeable battery business from Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS) to make it an independent business unit within Toshiba.

The reorganization advances the strategy of the Toshiba Next Plan, announced on 8 November, which positions the battery business as a new growth business. Positioning the business as an independent operation will remove layers of management and allow for more rapid decision making. TISS will continue to handle business operations related to using the SCiB as a storage battery system in sectors including rail transport, defense and power transmission substations.

Toshiba has manufactured and sold SCiB, the lithium-ion rechargeable battery that features high security, long life, low-temperature operation and rapid charging since March 2008. Its versatility has found broad application in hybrid electric vehicles, automated guided vehicles and energy storage systems for rolling stock.





SCiB rechargeable cells are categorized into two types: high power and high energy.

Now, by fully utilizing its technologies and development resources, Toshiba is advancing the development of higher energy density batteries with titanium niobium oxide anodes for use in electric vehicles. (Earlier post.)

SCiB currently uses lithium titanium oxide (LTO) in its anode to achieve excellent characteristics, including safety, long life, low-temperature performance, rapid charging, high input/output power and large effective capacity.

Demand for SCiB is growing, and Toshiba is expanding production capacity through capital investment and alliances. In Japan, the company will construct a new production facility in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, and reinforce the current manufacturing facility, Kashiwazaki Operations in Niigata prefecture.

Separately, in 2017, Toshiba, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Denso Corporation agreed to establish a joint venture company to produce automotive lithium-ion battery packs in India, and Toshiba will also collaborate with Johnson Controls Power Solutions in the US.

Moving forward, and drawing on management expertise and know-how in mass production cultivated over the years, Toshiba will proactively channel resources into expanding the battery business. The company’s own wide ranging businesses allow promotion of opportunities beyond TISS’ scope of operations, with a focus on growth markets where SCiB’s characteristics can be used to the full.

By promoting expansion of business opportunities Toshiba aims for sales of ¥400 billion (US$3.6 billion) in 2030.