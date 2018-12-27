Volkswagen previewing mobile quick charging station; trials in 2019, production in 2020

Volkswagen is previewing the company’s future mobile quick charging station. The first mobile quick charging stations will be set up as early as the first half of 2019 in Wolfsburg as part of a pilot project, and will support the expansion of a charging infrastructure in the urban area.





The mobile charging column is based on the battery pack of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB). This offers the advantage of quick scalability; it also allows batteries from electric vehicles to have a second life. The mobile charging station is an in-house development with the goal of developing a closed life cycle for the battery. The start of production is planned for 2020.

As of 2020, the charging station will also be implemented in other cities and communities. The mobile charging stations can be set up at defined points, for example, spread out across a city. The stations can be set up flexibly and independent of the power supply wherever needed: for example, in public parking lots in the city, on company premises, or as a temporary charging point at large-scale events. The flexible locations can be easily found via the Internet or apps.

The mobile charging station works according to the principle of a power bank. The charging capacity of up to 360 kWh enables up to 15 e-vehicles, including members of Volkswagen’s new ID. family, to be charged in stand-alone operation. Each charging station enables DC quick charging with up to 100 kW. With quick charging technology, the charging process only takes 17 minutes on average.

If the energy content of the integrated battery set is less than 20%, the depleted charging station is simply exchanged for a charged one. If, however, it is permanently attached to the power supply with up to 30 kW via alternating current, the battery pack perpetually recharges itself.

In case the charging process is based on renewable power supply, the charging station furthermore allows the temporary storage of sustainably generated power, such as solar or wind energy—and therefore CO 2 -neutral mobility.