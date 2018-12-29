MoS2 nanocomposite shows high specific capacity, excellent rate and cycling performance
29 December 2018
Researchers at the Northwestern Polytechnical University and Shaanxi Joint Lab of Graphene in China have synthesized onion-like nanospheres of carbon encapsulated few-layer MoS2 nanosheets for use as an anode material in Li-ion batteries.
The nanocomposite delivers a specific capacity of 1119 mAh g−1 and shows excellent rate and cycling performance. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.
The synthesis of the material is based on a simple polymerization and sulfidation/carbonation process. Mo-containing polyoxometalate enables polymerization of polypyrrole accompanying with uniform encapsulation of Mo-nanoclusters.
The hybrid precursor confines the growth of few-layer MoS2 nanosheets (≤5 layers) into a N-doped carbon framework, which is of great benefit in enhancing the electrical conductivity and structural integrity.
As a result, the nanospherical MoS2@C hybrid electrode manifests high Li-ion storage capacity (1119 mAh g−1 at 0.1 A g−1), excellent rate capability (616 mAh g−1 at 2 A g−1), and long cycling stability.
The substantial improvement is rationalized by fast electrode kinetics and great pseudocapacitive contribution.
The researchers suggest that their work may offer a powerful engineering strategy of MoS2@C nanomaterials for Li/Na-ion batteries and electrocatalysts.
