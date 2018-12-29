MoS2 nanocomposite shows high specific capacity, excellent rate and cycling performance

Researchers at the Northwestern Polytechnical University and Shaanxi Joint Lab of Graphene in China have synthesized onion-like nanospheres of carbon encapsulated few-layer MoS2 nanosheets for use as an anode material in Li-ion batteries.





The nanocomposite delivers a specific capacity of 1119 mAh g−1 and shows excellent rate and cycling performance. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.

The synthesis of the material is based on a simple polymerization and sulfidation/carbonation process. Mo-containing polyoxometalate enables polymerization of polypyrrole accompanying with uniform encapsulation of Mo-nanoclusters.

The hybrid precursor confines the growth of few-layer MoS 2 nanosheets (≤5 layers) into a N-doped carbon framework, which is of great benefit in enhancing the electrical conductivity and structural integrity.

As a result, the nanospherical MoS 2 @C hybrid electrode manifests high Li-ion storage capacity (1119 mAh g−1 at 0.1 A g−1), excellent rate capability (616 mAh g−1 at 2 A g−1), and long cycling stability.

The substantial improvement is rationalized by fast electrode kinetics and great pseudocapacitive contribution.

The researchers suggest that their work may offer a powerful engineering strategy of MoS 2 @C nanomaterials for Li/Na-ion batteries and electrocatalysts.

